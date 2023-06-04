Sideris Tasiadis and Elena Lilik were home winners for Germany at the International Canoe Federation Slalom World Cup in Augsburg.

Lilik took the women’s kayak title as she finished the challenging course in a time of 101.66 seconds, one of three canoeists to finish without any errors.

Stefanie Horn of Italy took second with 105.95sec, with the podium completed by Austria’s Viktoria Wolffhardt in 106.14.

Reigning world and Olympic champion Ricarda Funk of Germany started her run well, but errors on the bottom of the course led to her finishing fifth in 107.38.

In the men’s canoe discipline, victory went to Germany’s Sideris Tasiadis in 98.25, with this home victory coming a year after winning gold in the discipline on the same course at last year’s World Championships.

Tasiadis was the only athlete to break the 100-second barrier, with Matej Benus of Slovakia in second place in 101.33.

The podium was completed by Jiří Prskavec of the Czech Republic who claimed bronze in 101.44, as the reigning Olympic K1 champion medalled in his first C1 World Cup event.

Elsewhere, the men’s kayak title went to Giovanni De Gennaro of Italy, who produced an error-free run to triumph in 90.71, as he won a first World Cup gold medal since 2019.

Britain’s Joe Clarke, Olympic champion at Rio 2016, was second in 93.69, with double Olympic bronze medallist Hannes Aigner of Germany third in 93.74.

Sideris Tasiadis celebrates winning the men's canoe discipline in Augsburg, a year after winning gold on the same course at the World Championships ©ICF

In the women’s canoe final, four-time Olympic medallist Jessica Fox took the title in 105.04, with the Australian bouncing back from disappointment a day earlier, when she failed to make the kayak final after missing a gate in the semi-final.

Angele Hug of France finished second in 111.55 for a first World Cup at senior level, while the podium was completed by Lilik, claiming a second medal of the event in 112.10, following her kayak gold.

The finals of the new Olympic discipline kayak cross took place on the last day of competition, with Horn claiming gold.

After receiving a blow to her helmet in the semi-final, Horn stayed out of trouble in the final to take the title.

Silver went to Ana Satila of Brazil, with the podium completed by Monic Doria Vilarrubla of Andorra.

In the men’s kayak cross final, France’s Benjamin Renia took the title after beating a strong field.

Switzerland’s Martin Dougoud took the silver, with bronze going to Joseph Clarke of Britain, the Rio 2016 Olympic K1 champion, as he took a second medal of the World Cup.

The next round of the Canoe Slalom World Cup is due to be held in Prague, Czech Republic, from June 8 to 11.