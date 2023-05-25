The Salt Lake City bid for a future edition of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics has taken a big step forward after organisers approved the majority of a plan on how to stage the Games.

Bid leaders in the Utah city are hoping to stage the 2034 Games to avoid close proximity to another American Games - the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Hosting in 2030 could lead to competition for crucial sponsorship cash but Salt Lake City - the host of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2002 - could yet end up hosting then if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cannot find a more preferable option.

"It's thousands of pages we've put together," said Fraser Bullock, the chief executive of the Bidding Committee, to Fox.

"It's pretty much ready.

"It was approved to be able to be submitted to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"So that's a huge step forward and we’re very excited about that.

"Our bid is so strong.

"We are extremely confident we will get a Games either in '30 or '34."

Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics and would prefer the 2034 edition over 2030 ©Getty Images

The plan states how the Olympics and Paralympics would be hosted, covering crucial areas such as venues and transport.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall claimed it was an "incredibly detailed plan".

"Use of facilities, how many tickets are possible, the schedule of events even," she said.

Catherine Raney Norman, a speed skater who competed at four Olympic Games and is now the chair of the Bidding Committee, claimed public opinion for hosting the Games was currently 82 per cent in favour.

"We have a few more contracts that we're looking to get finalised and again, continually refining our submission," she said.

Salt Lake City's desire for 2034 has even seen Bullock praise the Stockholm bid for the 2030 Games.

The Swedish capital is awaiting the results of a feasibility study to see whether it proceeds.

Sapporo in Japan was another 2030 contender but has decided to delay until 2034 amid the fallout from the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandal, which has severely dented enthusiasm for an Olympics in Japan among the public and the IOC.

Vancouver in Canada has announced that it will no longer be in contention after failing to secure support from the British Columbia Government.

Last week, French IOC member Guy Drut said the country could potentially bid with a combined effort from Rhône-Alpes and the Southern Alps.

Catherine Raney Norman, an Olympic speed skater, said public support for the bid remained high ©Getty Images

The IOC had wanted to confirm a host for 2030 at this year's delayed Session in Mumbai, but those plans have been pushed back to 2024.

This is Salt Lake City's sixth bid to host the Winter Olympics.

The city, famous as the the world headquarters of Mormonism, bid unsuccessfully to host the Games in 1932, 1972, 1976 and 1998 before being awarded the 2002 edition.

The bidding process for 2002 then became embroiled in scandal, with six IOC members expelled for bribery.