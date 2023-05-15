The start of the 2024 school year in the Île-de-France region could be postponed to avoid a clash with the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Decisions on whether to delay pupils returning to the classroom will be taken on a "case-by-case" basis, according to France Info.

Students are currently due to start their new school year on September 2 in 2024, but the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are due to run between August 28 and September 8.

It means huge numbers of youngsters could be travelling to school on public transport also being used by the thousands who will be in Paris for the Games.

Reserved traffic lanes for key Paralympic officials and other VIPs will also likely cause congestion for those not using public transport to get to school.

France's Ministry of Transport has acknowledged that there will be a "traffic problem", France Info said.

France's Education Minister Pap Ndiaye is said to be against postponing the start of the school year ©Getty Images

"The subject will come back, because the answer has not yet been found," a Minister claimed.

Île-de-France, which centres on Paris, has the highest population of any of France's regions.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and France's Education Minister Pap Ndiaye are said to be against changing the start of the school year.

But individual schools may be given the power to postpone on a case-by-case basis if they are "around the Paralympic facilities and if necessary".

The clash of dates may also make it difficult for some local children to attend events at the Paralympics.