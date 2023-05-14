Britain have claimed the mixed team relay crown at the International Modern Pentathlon Union World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria.

A day after winning the women’s individual event in the same week as qualifying as a doctor, Kerenza Bryson enjoyed a second dose of success as she partnered with Charles Brown to take the title.

The British duo topped the standings in the fencing phase, with 24 wins earning them 249 points.

They followed it up with fifth place in the swimming phase, scoring 302 points as they finished in a time of 2min 04.45sec.

Brown and Bryson then finished third in the riding scoring 300 points and concluded with sixth in the laser run in 13:25.10 to give them 1,346 points.

Jean-Baptiste Mourcia teamed up with Jessye Gomesse to help France to third place in the mixed team relay ©Getty Images

The silver medal went to Mexican duo Emiliano Hernandez and Catherine Mayran Oliver, whose victory in the laser run was not enough for the overall title.

The Mexican pair won the laser run in a time of 12:57.70, and also placed second in the fencing element with 23 wins but were not able to overhaul Brown and Bryson as they ended on 1,339 points.

The podium was completed by French duo Jean-Baptiste Mourcia and Jessye Gomesse who placed third in both the laser run, in a time of 13:19.30, and third in the fencing element, with 21 wins, as they ended on 1,325 points.

Pele Uibel and Rebecca Langrehr of Germany finished fourth overall with 1,314, with the top five rounded off by Chinese duo Shuhuan Li and Lishan Zheng with 1,297 points.