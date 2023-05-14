Sara Balzer won the women’s individual crown at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Sabre World Cup in Batumi, Georgia.

Balzer, part of the France team that won women’s team sabre silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, beat compatriot Caroline Queroli 15-10.

Earlier in the semi-finals Balzer edged past Anna Marton of Hungary 15-14, while Queroli comfortably beat Chiara Mormile 15-2.

In the women's team event, Ukraine took the gold with their quartet of Yuliia Bakastova, Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk and Olena Kravatska.

The victory comes as the Fencing Federation of Ukraine has filed a preliminary appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport calling for decisions at the FIE Congress, which voted for Russian and Belarusian fencers to be allowed to return, to be cancelled.

The Russian Fencing Federation has claimed "there is no international law in sport" as it claims it is struggling to get clarity about the neutral status of fencers and support staff from Russia and Belarus.

There were no Russian fencers competing in Batumi.

In the women's team event the United States took silver with Maia Chamberlain, Tatiana Nazlymov, Magda Skarboniewicz and Elizabeth Tartakovsky.

Spain completed the podium with their line-up of Lucia Martin-Portugues, Araceli Navarro, Celia Perez Cuenca and Maria Ventura winning the bronze medals.