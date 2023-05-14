Women weightlifters from countries where the sport was men-only until a few years ago have taken important roles at the Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF), which is striving for a better gender balance as part of its reform strategy.

The AWF Athletes Commission has more women than men and is chaired by the Saudi Arabian lifter Ghada Altassan.

The first Iranian woman to win an Asian Championships title, Elham Hosseini, sits alongside Altassan with China’s Olympic gold medallist Wang Zhouyu and two men from Nepal and Iraq.

Five years ago, women were barred from weightlifting in both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Other key appointments are Olga Solovyeva from Kazakhstan, whose husband is International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Mohammed Jalood, and Nora Tchobanian from Lebanon as chairs of the Technical and Medical Committees respectively, and Meng Bo from China as leader of the Development Commission.

Kazakhstan's Olga Solovyeva is among a group of pioneering women put in charge of key positions at the Asian Weightlifting Federation ©Brian Oliver

China is a willing supporter of developing weightlifting in Asia, and frequently hosts other national teams for training camps.

Earlier this month, Meng Bo announced a scheme whereby the Chinese Weightlifting Association will provide free accommodation, food and coaching support for 40 weightlifters in September in the build-up to the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

To take its reforms a step further, the AWF Board has approved the creation of a Gender Equity Commission.

It was proposed by the Bahrain Weightlifting Federation (BWF) President Eshaq Ebrahim Eshaq and is likely to be chaired by Nayla Al Meer, a BWF Board member and category one international technical official.

"We are trying to change the culture of weightlifting around Asia and my slogan is ‘work as a family’," AWF general secretary Mohamed Alharbi, President of the Saudi Arabia Weightlifting Federation, said.

"When I suggested to the board that part of our work should be to promote more women to lead our Committees and Commissions, I had 100 per cent support.”

Altassan claimed the appointment of more women than men on the Athletes Commission was "no surprise for our country that works towards granting great opportunities equally".

She said changes began in 2016 when there was "a vision to open doors" and support women in many areas, and that Alharbi "has worked on introducing women to the sport as athletes, referees and in other roles, and is constantly supporting the enhancement of the capabilities of women in Asian weightlifting".

Bahrain's Nayla Al Meer is expected to lead a AWF Gender Equality Commission ©Brian Oliver

Altassan, 34, who competed at the Asian Championships last year, said, “Our men reached the Olympics, and we don’t see a reason why our women can’t.

"Our ambition embraces the sky."

Her priority on the AWF Athletes Commission will be "to work on building plans to strengthen the team from lifters, judges and other functions, for them to have the exposure and the right experience and training to reach worldwide positions and rankings".

While several of Asia’s leading weightlifting nations have plenty of women coaches, such as China, North Korea, Thailand, Japan and Korea, another goal will be "to work in an organised manner to prepare and develop female coaches by organising intensive courses, whether on the side-lines of the Asian Championships or through combined camps and specialised courses".