The International Cycling Union (UCI) has agreed to reopen consultation with athletes and National Federations on the participation of transgender athletes at its competitions with a view to taking a decision at its next Management Committee meeting in August.

The debate was again brought into the spotlight this week when American Austin Killips, a transgender woman, won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila in the United States to secure the overall title.

Killips started racing in 2019, and is the first openly trans woman to win a UCI stage race.

Her victory sparked a backlash from critics who argue trans athletes competing in women's competitions is unfair because they retain performance advantages, but the UCI defended its stance.

"The UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity," it said in a statement on Tuesday (May 2) reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

"The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner.

"The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves."

The UCI toughened its rules on the participation of transgender athletes in June last year by increasing the transition period and lowering the maximum permitted plasma testosterone level for transgender women to compete in female events.

They are now required to suppress their testosterone levels to 2.5 nanomoles per litre for a 24-month period.

However, this does not go as far as World Aquatics or World Athletics, who have severely restricted or outright banned transgender athletes from their competitions in the last 12 months.

Critics argue their decisions are discriminatory and exclusive.

After its three-day Management Committee meeting in the Italian city of Cagliari, the UCI said it had decided to "analyse the current situation by reopening consultation with the athletes and National Federations".

American transgender woman Austin Killips, right, won the Tour of the Gila to spark fresh debate over the UCI's policy ©Getty Images

A decision is expected to be taken at the next Management Committee meeting in Glasgow, scheduled for July 31 to August 2 prior to the first unified UCI Cycling World Championships.

"The UCI's objective remains the same: to take into consideration, in the context of the evolution of our society, the desire of transgender athletes to practise cycling," the governing body added.

"The UCI also hears the voices of female athletes and their concerns about an equal playing field for competitors, and will take into account all elements, including the evolution of scientific knowledge."

In November 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved new guidelines which granted increased flexibility to International Federations to set their own policy.

The IOC has faced criticism for what opponents perceive as an abdication of responsibility, but President Thomas Bach has insisted there cannot be a "one-size-fits-all" approach.

Other decisions taken by the UCI Management Committee included changing several of the distances for track events, effective from January 1 2025.

The women's elite individual pursuit has increased from 3 kilometres to 4km and 2km to 3km in the junior category, while the women's 500 metres time trial has been increased to 1km.

Men's and women's elite scratch races are set to be held over 10km and junior over 7.5km, reducing the elite men's from 15km and the junior men's from 10km.

The women's elite and junior tempo race has also been increased from 7.5km to 10km to align with the men's distances.

Dates of October 5 and 6 were finalised for next year's Gravel World Championships in Flemish Brabant in Belgium, and October 15 to 19 for the 2025 Gran Fondo World Championships in the Australian state of Victoria.

Moreover, next year's BMX Racing World Cup calendar has been finalised.

The men's and women's scratch races are both set to be held over 10km from 2025 among the changes to track cycling distances approved by the UCI Management Committee ©Getty Images

It is set to start with two rounds in Rotorua in New Zealand on February 10 and 11, followed by two in Brisbane in Australia on February 24 and 25.

Tulsa in the United States is set to host a double header on April 27 and 28, with the last two rounds taking place in Papendal in The Netherlands on June 22 and 23.

Hong Kong from March 15 to 17 and Milton in Canada from April 12 to 14 have been announced as hosts of UCI Track Nations Cup events for 2024, with an additional venue to be confirmed as the first stop.

Dates of November 30 to December 2 in Qatar's capital Doha and December 7 to 9 in Al Ula in Saudi Arabia have also been set for this year's BMX Freestyle World Cup, and Aarhus in Denmark added as the final round of this year's UCI Trials World Cup from September 1 to 3.

The Management Committee "noted with satisfaction" progress on preparations for the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, and has added a women's cycle-ball tournament to the Indoor Cycling World Championships programme.

It approved the 2022 Financial Report, which showed a final annual result of CHF9.1 million (£8.2 million/$10.3 million/€9.3 million) loss, which the UCI said "was significantly affected by the decline in the UCI's investment portfolio, as a result of the impact of the geopolitical and economic environment on the financial markets".

The operating result over the four-year cycle accounting for Olympic revenues is expected to show a surplus of approximately CHF600,000 (£538,000/$678,000/€615,000), and the UCI insisted it "remains in a good position to face the end of the current Olympic cycle".

UCI President David Lappartient said changes to track cycling distances and the launch of a women's cycle-ball tournament at the UCI Indoor World Championships "are further steps towards gender parity in cycling" ©Getty Images

UCI President David Lappartient, who is an IOC member, welcomed the conclusions from the three-day meeting.

"The equalisation of distances for men and women in several track cycling events where it is possible, as well as the launch of a women's cycle-ball tournament at the next UCI Indoor Cycling World Championships, where the speciality was previously reserved for men, are further steps towards gender parity in cycling, in line with the UCI's convictions in this field, both in sport and governance," the French official said.

"Regarding competitions, the dates and hosts - or some of them - of several UCI series have been announced, such as those of the 2023 UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup, the 2024 BMX Racing World Cup and the 2024 Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup.

"These calendars reflect the wide geographical diversity of venues hosting our major UCI events.

"Together, we are now ready to experience another historic moment for our sport, the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which will bring together 13 separate UCI World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland from 3 to 13 August."