Nonaka and Schalck star in bouldering at rain-hit Seoul IFSC World Cup as speed records tumble

Japan’s Miho Nonaka and France’s Mejdi Schalck claimed the respective women’s and men’s bouldering titles on a rain-affected final day of the International Sport Climbing Federation Climbing World Cup event in Seoul.

Wet weather forced the boulder finals to be cancelled, resulting in Nonaka and Schalk being crowned champions after finishing top of the semi-final standings at the Jungnang Sport Climbing Stadium in the South Korean capital.

It was a second successive title for Schalck, who was rewarded for securing two tops and three zones in yesterday’s semi-finals.

Japan’s Narasaki Tomoa claimed the silver medal, while South Korea’s Chon Jong-won bagged bronze in front of the home fans.

France’s Mejdi Schalck, centre, made it back-to-back IFSC World Cup victories with success in Seoul ©IFSC

Olympic silver medallist Nonaka captured her first World Cup gold medal in boulder for five years after taking 22 attempts to make two tops and three zones.

"I’m delighted to win this gold medal," said the Japanese star.

"I don’t know what to say.

"I’ve competed for so long and it’s been five years since I won at a bouldering World Cup.

"It feels crazy.

"I’m happy."

The other two podium places went to France’s Oriane Bertone and Brooke Raboutou of the United States, who earned silver and bronze respectively after they both made two tops and two zones.

In race two of Speed qualification, Aleksandra Miroslaw lowers her time, AGAIN!



The Polish Speed climber clocked a 6.37 at the IFSC World Cup Seoul!#IFSC #SportClimbing #SeoulWC pic.twitter.com/KGZWSOveH5 — International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing) April 28, 2023

World records had tumbled in the speed competitions on Friday (April 28) as Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo and Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw came out on top.

Miroslaw lowered her world record four times, while Leonardo broke the five-second barrier three times.

Leonardo posted a time of 4.98sec to break the record, previously held by team-mate Kiromal Katibin, in qualification before going even quicker in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, posting 4.90 and 4.93 respectively.

In the final, a 5.01 was enough to beat China’s Long Jinbao who clocked 5.12 for silver.

China’s Wang Xinshang took bronze on his World Cup debut beating compatriot Long Jianguo in the small final.

Miroslaw was just too hot to handle in the women’s competition, breaking her own world record in qualification with times of 6.37 and 6.46.

The Pole lowered it again to 6.35 in the semi-finals before securing gold in 6.25.

It was a Polish one-two as Natalia Kalucka claimed silver with her final round 6.67.

Made Rita Kusuma Dewi Desak of Indonesia denied Poland a clean sweep when she beat Poland’s Aleksandra Kalucka in the small final to clinch bronze.

The next IFSC World Cup, a speed event, is due to take place in Jakarata next Saturday and Sunday (May 6 and 7).