Mexico's Sergio Pérez has become the first person to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on two separate occasions as he benefitted from the safety car to take a commanding win here.

He was neck-and-neck with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen but admitted he got lucky with the timing of the safety car's deployment to close the gap in the Formula One Drivers' Championship.

AlphaTauri Dutchman Nyck De Vries was run off the track after a lock-up sent him towards the barriers, and ultimately out of the race, which prompted a cautionary period.

The car came out just moments after Verstappen emerged from the pit lane, during which time Pérez had leapfrogged him.

Pérez was then able to go in to the garage while the safety car was out therefore saving valuable time.

A stop under caution is approximately 50 per cent quicker than under racing conditions.

Verstappen flew past pole position holder, Monaco's Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, within just three corners of the restart.

The Dutch driver could not strike on Pérez, as he was able to keep him at just over a second's distance meaning that he could not activate his drag reduction system (DRS).

Sergio Pérez tussled with Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen for much of the race but managed to hold him at bay to take a sixth career win ©Getty Images

The pair continued to battle in a titanic dogfight that lasted until just beyond the halfway mark of the 51-lap race.

Pérez then began to creep further ahead, stretching his lead to 3.5 seconds at its peak.

The advantage carried him over the line for a magnificent win with Verstappen clocking in 2.137 seconds later, while Leclerc was way off the pace at 21.27 behind.

"It really worked out today for us," said Pérez.

"We managed to stay in the DRS train, and we managed to keep the pressure on Max.

"I think we had better degradation on that first stint.

"It was looking good already from that side, then the safety car came and bunched everyone up and it was again another race on the hard tyre.

"I think it was very close between us [myself and Verstappen].

"We pushed to the maximum today.

"We both clipped the wall a few times.

"We were pushing out there.

"The way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard, but we managed to keep him under control."

Charles Leclerc had to settle for third place despite starting the race on pole position ©Getty Images

It marks the sixth triumph of Pérez's Formula One career and fifth on a street circuit as he made history in the Azeri capital after also leaving victorious in 2021.

Verstappen still leads the standings, but his lead has been cut down to six points as he sits on 93 and Pérez has 87 to his name.

Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin finished fourth in the Grand Prix as he failed to catch Leclerc.

As a result, he moves up to 60 points and maintains third place overall.

Red Bull has now secured a third one-two result from the opening four Grands Prix as they have established a dominant early lead.

The British-based team have 180 points in the Constructors' Championship, while Aston Martin follow behind on 87.

The Formula One World Championship is set to return in the United States with the Miami Grand Prix scheduled to take place from May 5 to 7.