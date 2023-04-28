FIA insists proper procedures were followed after President hit with sexism allegations

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) claims that it followed "due process" following criticism in its handling of sexism and bullying accusations against President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Formula One governing body argues that it took the allegations with sincerity after a letter written by former employee Shaila-Ann Rao.

Rao, who was the FIA's interim secretary general for motorsport, left the organisation last December after just six months.

"The FIA takes allegations of abuse very seriously and addresses all complaints using robust and clear procedures," the FIA stated.

"As part of this, the FIA has an anti-harassment policy, an anonymous whistleblowing facility and an investigation procedure and all staff are made aware of these through an induction and regular training.

"With regards to the specific allegations surrounding Shaila-Ann Rao, due process was followed, with an amicable negotiation conducted by the President of the Senate and as such, no referrals were made to the Ethics Committee.

The FIA says an "amicable negotiation" was held with Shaila-Ann Rao who left the organisation after just six months ©Getty Images

"As previously stated, both parties agreed she would leave her position in November 2022 and mutual privacy terms were agreed as is common business practice."

Despite the severity of the allegations, it is understood that they were never investigated.

Ben Sulayem dismissed them as "nonsense".

"I have always been entirely open to everyone regardless of their background or anything else, and I’ve looked to support their role and progress within the organisation," he said.

Ben Sulayem gave up the day-to-day running of Formula One to director of single-seater racing Nikolas Tombazis in February.

Despite this, he has travelled here to Baku to attend the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has travelled to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite stepping back from the day-to-day running of the organisation ©Getty Images

During the visit he is meeting with Azerbaijan Automobile Federation President Anar Alakbarov as part of a number of meetings.

The talks will cover motorsport in the country, road safety measures, the FIA General Assembly and the FIA prize giving ceremony due to be held in the capital from December 4 to 8.

Earlier this year Ben Sulayem, who took on the Presidency from Jean Todt in December 2021, was quoted on an archived version of his old website as saying that he did "not like women who think they are smarter than men".

The FIA claimed that the remarks do not reflect his beliefs.

Ben Sulayem was also at the centre of another controversy in January when he described $20 billion (£16.2 billion/€18.1 billion) as an "inflated price tag being put on F1".

The sport's commercial rights holders owned by Liberty Media warned that he could be held liable for any financial damage caused to their business.