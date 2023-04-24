An independent panel is set to begin its private hearing in London into alleged match-fixing offences by 10 Chinese snooker players.

The players concerned, including world number nine Zhao Xintong and former Masters champion Yan Bingtao, were charged by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) earlier this year, and the start of the hearing chaired by Ian Mill coincides with the World Snooker Championship currently taking place in Sheffield.

Former UK Championship finalist Liang Wenbo was the first player suspended in October last year, and has been charged with "being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour (WST), seeking to obstruct the investigation and failing to cooperate with the WPBSA investigation".

Six players, including Yan, have been charged with fixing a match or matches, and five including Zhao with being concerned in fixing a match or matches.

The 2020 UK Championship semi-finalist Lu Ning has been charged with both fixing a match and being concerned in fixing matches.

Other alleged offences include Liang, Lu and Li Hang being charged with approaching a player or players to fix matches on the WST and seeking to obstruct the investigation.

Zhao Xintong is the highest-ranked Chinese player implicated in the biggest match-fixing investigation in snooker's history ©Getty Images

Li, Lu, Yan, Zhao and Zhang Jiankang have been charged with betting on snooker matches.

Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo and Bai Langning are the other players under investigation.

The hearing is expected to be concluded within two weeks, although results are not expected to be published until a later date.

Players found guilty would be expected to face lengthy bans.

Most of the players have not publicly commented, although Liang has reportedly denied match-fixing.

According to the Metro, Zhao is believed the be the only player still in England, with the other players expected to attend the hearing by video link.

Former WST chairman Barry Hearn has admitted "it is very unfortunate that this match-fixing hearing is starting during the World Championship".

He "would have very much preferred it to be cleared up as quickly as possible", but insisted was "proud we have a system in place, with the integrity unit", as reported by the Daily Mail.