Former Olympic Alpine skier Jeremy Nobis has been found dead in a prison cell in Utah at the age of 52.

He had represented the United States in the giant slalom event at the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Olympic Games where he finished ninth.

He also competed in the men's slalom but did not finish after crashing out in the second run.

Nobis was found alone and unresponsive in his cell in Utah's Iron County Jail according to the prison's critical incident task force, but a cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

"Life-saving efforts were attempted by Iron County Jail staff," a statement from the facility said.

"Although no foul play is suspected, this incident is being investigated by the critical incident task force."

Jeremy Nobis competed for the United States at Lillehammer 1994, finishing ninth in the men's giant slalom ©Scott Markewitz Photography, Inc.

At the time of his death, Nobis was awaiting sentencing for driving under the influence with a hearing scheduled for April 25 after his conviction on March 7.

During his days as a skier, Nobis earned the nickname "The Icon" after tackling some of the world's steepest runs.

He made it onto the US Alpine Ski Team in the late 1980s and won two World Junior Championships in 1988 and 1989.

"U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and ski community," read a statement from the governing body.

His only known relative is a sister, Shannon Nobis, who also competed in Alpine skiing at Lillehammer 1994 and finished 10th overall in the women's super-G.

"Jeremy was a very gifted and talented, hardworking athlete and one of the things that I remember most was his spirit," said his former coach Bob Marsh.