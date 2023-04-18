U SPORTS sign new deal with marketing firm to help attract new sponsors

Canada's national governing body for university sport U SPORTS and Cosmos Sports & Entertainment have partnered up in a multi-year agreement, it has been announced.

The Mississauga-based Cosmos is a full-service marketing firm that have worked with many sports organisations since they were founded by Cary and Amelia Kaplan in 2003, who still run the company until this day.

The partnership looks to to improve U SPORTS in the marketability aspect, as Cosmos aims to help them elevate their programmes using their extensive network of clients.

"We’re very pleased to have aligned with Cosmos Sports & Entertainment as we work to build and expand our footprint in the Canadian sport system,” said Pierre Arsenault, the U SPORTS chief executive.

“Ultimately, our primary interest is to establish and grow partnerships that help elevate our events so that U SPORTS can better showcase student-athlete performances."

The deal between U SPORTS and Cosmos Sports & Entertainment is designed to help raise the profile of university sport in Canada ©Getty Images

Cary Kaplan expressed excitement over the partnership.

"It is a great privilege for us to have the opportunity to partner with U SPORTS," he said.

"We applaud the forward-thinking vision of U SPORTS and are extremely excited to be part of bringing together companies interested in meaningful and impactful relationships with university sports across Canada."

Former Golf Canada executive Gavin Roth will oversee the partnership between U SPORTS and Cosmos Sports & Entertainment ©Cosmos Sport & Entertainment

The head of the partnership will be Gavin Roth, one of Canada's top sponsorship strategists.

He will be bringing 25 years of experience in strategic partnerships sports marketing, integrated media sales, sponsorship sales and marketing to the partnership.

Roth was the chief of commercial at Golf Canada, where he led the revenue and marketing projects for all their properties, and was also the vice-president of multiplatform sales at Rogers Media and vice president of sales at the Canadian Olympic Media Consortium.