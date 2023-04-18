Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) has become the latest signatory of the Abuse-Free Sport programme in the country, providing access to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner's (OSIC) services.

The national body completed the full adoption of the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport required for enrolment in the independent programme, developed by the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada after multiple abuse scandals in Canadian sport.

CSC President Claire Carver-Dias underlined the importance of the Abuse-Free Sport programme.

"CSC recognises that safe sport is everyone’s responsibility," she said.

"We’re fully committed to doing our part to support a growing national movement that is changing the culture of sport in this country.

"As part of that commitment, we’re pleased to sign on to Abuse-Free Sport and to have the OSIC to administer our safe sport complaints.

"The sport community has been asking for just this kind of consistent national programme.

"It’s an important step forward for everyone involved in sport in Canada."

Several national governing bodies have joined Abuse-Free Sport, having been warned they faced losing federal funding if they did not sign to the OSIC by the start of April, while the Canadian Olympic Committee agreed a partnership with it last year.

The OSIC serves as the "central hub" of Abuse-Free Sport, but critics have argued it "lacks the necessary independence, capacity, authorities, expertise, and mandate to conduct an inquiry of the breadth and depth required" into abuse within Canadian sport.

Abuse-Free Sport aims to prevent and address mistreatment through education, training, and research.

CSC has backed a bid from Alberta to stage the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Canada is one of only six nations to have competed at every edition of the multi-sport event since it held the inaugural British Empire Games in Hamilton in 1930.