Australian grappler Lachlan Giles has revealed that he will be leading a AUD$100,000 (£54,000/$67,000/€61.000) funding of Ju-Jitsu in Australia by way of an anonymous donor.

Around AUD$70,000 (£38,000/$47,000/€43,000) will be allocated to outstanding brown and black belts in the country who are most likely to produce high performances on the international stage.

The athletes should have achieved a medal at the International Brazilian Ju-Jitsu Federation World Championships, Pan Am events, European Championships or recent Submission Fighting World Federation (ADCC) trials.

Giles revealed that there are no restrictions on what the athletes spend the funds on, as they can use it to cover travel costs to major competitions, living expenses during full-time training and training camps in other countries, such as the United States.

It could also be used to open a gym in their local area where they could train.

Athletes will need to have claimed a medal in a international competition to receive funding ©Getty Images

The 36-year-old Giles is one of the most successful Brazilian Ju-Jitsu (BJJ) players in Australia, having achieved bronze medals at the California 2019 ADCC Championship and the California 2017 World No-Gi BJJ Championships.

Craig Jones, another Australian grappler who won two silver medals at the ADCC World Championships, is also advocating for improvement in resources for fighters in the nation.

Amongst the other requirements are that the athletes should spend at least 8 months in Australia and also not have a criminal record.

Athletes will also be drug-tested before submitting an application.