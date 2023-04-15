The International Boxing Association (IBA) has pledged to take the upcoming Men’s World Championships to the "next level" after revealing the brand identity for the event.

British-based marketing agency WePlay has created the brand under the three guiding principles of "anti-design", "disruption" and "adaptability".

The IBA praised WePlay for crafting a "striking" and "disruptive" visual representation of the Men’s World Championships, with competition scheduled to run from May 1 to 14 in Tashkent.

The brand has been created to honour the Uzbekistan capital’s cultural identity and celebrate the event’s "global significance and daring spirit".

"The aim is to engage and shake up the industry with a unique style that commands attention," a statement from the IBA read.

IBA secretary general and chief executive George Yerolimpos said he was also delighted with the new brand identity.

"Our goal is to take the World Championships to the next level by putting the IBA brand on the map with the strongest fighters and the fairest judging," said Yerolimpos.

©IBA

"The new brand identity reflects the event's vision and mission to dominate the ring with fearlessness, captivate fans and followers, and grow the sport."

A total of 668 boxers from 113 countries are set to compete across 13 weight categories at the Men’s World Championships.

The field includes seven world title holders who will be looking to come out on top again.

They are France's Sofiane Oumiha at lightweight, Japan's Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewon Okazawa at bantamweight and welterweight respectively, Azerbaijan's Loren Alfonso at cruiserweight, Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan at flyweight and Cuba's Yoenlis Hernández and Julio César La Cruz at middleweight and heavyweight respectively.

The staging of the event comes at a time when the sport is facing growing uncertainty over its Olympic place due to the IBA’s ongoing feud with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and increasing division following the launch of rival body World Boxing.

Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, The Philippines, Sweden, New Zealand and the United States are founding members of the new International Federation.

©IBA

Several countries have also boycotted the IBA Men’s World Championships including the US, Britain, Ireland, Czech Republic, Canada, Sweden and New Zealand due to the presence of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

The IBA has pledged financial support to boxers from boycotting nations to enable them to take part at its World Championships.

An alternative tournament to the Men’s World Championships has also been mooted, with Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley revealing that there were plans to hold an event in The Netherlands later this year.

New Zealand is one of the member countries of the Common Cause Alliance (CCA), led by Dutch Boxing Federation President and former IBA Presidential challenger Boris van der Vorst.

The CCA was created seeking to prioritise boxing's presence at the Olympic Games, which is in doubt from Los Angeles 2028 and not guaranteed for Paris 2024 because of a row over technical officials.

The IBA, formerly AIBA, has been suspended since 2019 and has been stripped of its right to organise the Olympic boxing tournament for the second consecutive Games at Paris 2024.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, and the IOC warned that the IBA's threats over using its judges and referees for Paris 2024 qualifiers and the Olympics would have "quite some consequences".