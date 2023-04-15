London Marathon to track its social and environmental impact through new app

The social and environmental impact of the London Marathon will be measured this year through a collaboration with the Council for Responsible Sport (CRS).

London Marathon Events (LME) will be using the ReScore app, a cloud-based application developed for the CRS by sponsors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which enables event organisers to measure, track, report and verify progress across a broad range of social and environmental indicators for sports events.

ReScore will quantify the impact of the LME’s work on inspiring activity in all ages and demographics.

It will also track the effectiveness of the work to create the most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world which enables charities to raise millions of pounds.

ReScore will assist in verifying LME’s sustainability progress to help it reach its carbon emission goals which include reaching net zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2024 and removing more carbon than it emits across all event operations by 2025.

To achieve this, LME has introduced a wide range of initiatives across its events and the 2023 London Marathon, due to take place on April 26.

The initiatives include a £26 ($32/€29) carbon levy paid by all international participants used to fund carbon removal and offset projects.

New Balance finisher tee-shirts are to be made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, while reusable mile markers created in 2022 made from event waste and recycled ocean plastic will be laid out around the 26.2-mile course.

The lead vehicles will be fully electric, together with more than 50 per cent of logistics vehicles used in event set up and breakdown.

A series of initiatives have been launched by the London Marathon this year to make the race more sustainable and protect the environment ©Getty Images

Cleaner event power including generators and baggage vehicles fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), which is it is claimed is significantly lower in carbon and particulate emissions than diesel will be utilised.

LME has also signed a partnership with Trees not Tees, offering participants the chance to opt out of receiving a finisher tee-shirt and plant a tree instead.

Medal ribbons will be made from recycled materials and finisher bag from sugar cane

There will be specially designed bottle belts, made from 95 per cent recycled materials, to enable participants to carry hydration and reduce the waste of water.

A "Drink, Drain, Drop" campaign has been launched to ensure drinks bottles, all made from recycled plastic, are collected and returned for recycling to manufacturers Buxton.

Clothing discarded at the start will be collected and sent for reuse and recycling.

"London Marathon Events is passionately committed to maximising our social impact and minimising the environmental impacts of our events," Hugh Brasher, the LME event director, said.

"Our environmental focus is to Eliminate, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle and we are working towards achieving net zero carbon emissions across our own events by 2024.

"Our social impact has driven the organisation for many years, and we are delighted to be starting to measure it through the ReScore app, developed by TCS.

"It will enable us to have a world-recognised ranking for all the work we are doing to drive positive change.

"We have already achieved a lot, but we know there is far more to do."

Finishers of this year's London Marathon on April 23 can have a tree planted instead of receiving a tee-shirt - and the environmental benefits of the event will be measured by the ReScore app ©Getty Images

Amit Kapur, the country head of sponsors TCS UK & Ireland, said: "TCS London Marathon participants deserve an inclusive and sustainable event that contributes to a greater future for all of us.

"Best-in-class digital technology can help make this future a reality."

CRS Board member Kevin Phelan added: "London Marathon Events is taking a truly systematic approach to not only track and measure its progress on environmental, social and economic factors at the TCS London Marathon through the use of ReScore, but is demonstrating strong leadership and innovation in critical areas for the industry."