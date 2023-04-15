The Norwegian Fencing Federation (NFF) has ruled that it will not send its athletes to events that feature Russian or Belarussian competitors and withdrawn Oslo Cup from the international programme.

The decision was in response to the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) move to reinstate athletes from the previously banned countries as neutrals.

"Together with the rest of Norwegian sports, the Norwegian Fencing Federation has strongly distanced itself from the Russian military actions in Ukraine," the NFF said in a statement.

"Since the invasion, the association has worked both nationally and together with the other Nordic Fencing Federations for the banning of all Russian and Belarusian sports to show sympathy with Ukraine and the demand for peace.

"After the majority at the congress of the FIE decided to let Russians and Belarusians in again, the Board of the Fencing Federation has therefore decided not to send fencers to competitions and championships with Russian or Belarusian participation."

The Norwegian Fencing Federation has also withdrawn the Oslo Cup from the FIE World Cup in response to the global governing body's reinstatement of Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

In addition, the NFF has withdrawn the Oslo Cup from the FIE World Cup circuit, which has normally taken place in October.

They join a growing list of countries to have announced they will not stage FIE events in protest at the decision to allow Russian and Belarussian fencers to compete.

They include Denmark, Germany, Finland, France and Poland.

Instead of the Oslo Cup, traditional host Bygdø Fekteklubb is set to organise an event outside the World Cup which will form part of a Nordic challenge competition in collaboration with Sweden and Finland, who have also taken similar measures following the FIE's decision on Russia and Belarus.

Last month, the IOC updated its recommendations to International Federations and said that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to international competition.

This is provided that they are not contracted to their nation's armed forces and they have not shown support for the war in Ukraine.

The recommendations still stated that teams representing the two should remain barred.

Norwegian Fencing Federation President Bjørn Faye has spoken out strongly against the decision by the FIE and IOC to allow athltes from Russia and Belarus return to international competition ©Getty Images

"Personally, I am strongly against Russian and Belarusian participation," said Norwegian Fencing Federation President Bjørn Faye.

"It is completely wrong to open to it.

"This is also the position the board of the Norwegian Fencing Federation has adopted."

Faye admitted that in some ways, the Federation is fortunate that it does not have an athlete likely to qualify for the Olympic Games as it prevents them possibly having to boycott the event if Russia and Belarus are present.

insidethegames has contacted the FIE for comment.