Sport Resolutions has been enlisted by World Boxing to be an independent provider of arbitration and mediation services and a third-party ethics and judicial procedure for the newly-formed governing body.

The company will also be tasked with appointing an independent vetting panel and supporting World Boxing functions in the lead-up to its inaugural Congress set to take place this November.

World Boxing hope Sport Resolutions, a UK-based independent, not-for-profit, dispute resolution service operating globally, will be able to ensure it abides by its policies of safeguarding, athlete wellbeing, refereeing and judging, election protocols, and equality and inclusion.

Sport Resolutions, which is based at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London, claims to have resolved over 1,700 disputes in 40 sports in the past 10 years

Sport Resolutions will provide mediation services for World Boxing which was established to "secure the future of boxing as an Olympic sport" ©Getty Images

"Sport Resolutions is delighted to be to providing a variety of support services for World Boxing," said Sport Resolutions chief executive Richard Harry.

"At the outset, World Boxing was clear that it required world leading processes with independence and integrity at its core, and chose to engage with Sport Resolutions for that reason.

"We are honoured to add World Boxing to our growing list of international clients and we very much look forward to assisting it on the journey ahead."

World Boxing was launched earlier this week with the aim of "securing the future of boxing as an Olympic sport".

It was set up by a collection of leading figures from National Federations around the world and rivals the International Boxing Association (IBA) which is locked in a long-running feud with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

From now until the Congress, World Boxing will be led by an interim Executive Board comprised of representatives from organisations in Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States.

"World Boxing is pleased to partner with Sport Resolutions as one of the premier ethics and arbitration service providers worldwide," said interim secretary general Simon Toulson.

"We believe that Sport Resolutions will bring the necessary checks and balances to World Boxing activities and operations to guarantee the extremely high governance standards we are accountable to."

Sport Resolutions is based at the at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London ©IDRC

Despite insisting that it is "not in a fight with the IBA", World Boxing is directly rivalling the organisation which has long been boxing's main governing body.

The IBA, run by Russian Umar Kremlev, is caught up in a dispute with the IOC which has expressed grave concerns over its governance.

As a result, the IOC is due to operate the boxing tournaments at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games while the sport's inclusion at Los Angeles 2028 is in doubt.