Gable Steveson, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medallist, is set to make a comeback to freestyle wrestling after retiring in March at the age of 22.

Steveson retired after defending his National Collegiate Athletic Association heavyweight title, representing the University of Minnesota.

He left his shoes on the mat to symbol his retirement but remains signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

His first competition back could now be the US Open this month.

If he wins the event, it will place him in the Final X in June, where he would compete in a best-of-three series to represent the US in the World Championships in September.

"I expect to do the things I've done before to the guys that I've wrestled before," Steveson said in a Flowrestling video.

“A year off doesn't mean anything.

"I expect energy, a lot of energy [at the US Open in Las Vegas], a lot of people waiting to see what he's been doing

"Has he been training right?

"Has he been doing the right things to become that person again?

Gable Steveson is the second youngest gold medallist in wrestling for the United States ©Getty Images

"And my answer’s going to be yes.

"But a lot of people think talk is cheap."

Steveson became the second youngest American to win a wrestling gold medal at the Olympics after his success in Tokyo aged 21.

Bruce Baumgartner is the only other super heavyweight Olympic gold medallist for the US.

According to MMAFighting.com, his return is predicated on his ability to qualify for Paris 2024, which he indicated last month.

“I feel I have a lot more left in the tank to showcase,” Steveson said to the website then.

"I want to prove USA right and keep moving forward overall and become one of the best American amateur wrestlers ever, and I hope I can achieve the Bruce Baumgartner status of having a bunch of medals and having the accolades to show and be a part of WWE and be an entertainer, too.

"There's always a target on your back.

Gable Steveson has his eyes set on Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"That's what I like.

"I like that chase.

"Who's going to find who?

"How is the show going to end?"

Steveson was training to become a part of the WWE and made an appearance at Wrestlemania last April.

Despite this, he is yet to make his debut for the brand.