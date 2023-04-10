Olympic badminton silver medallist Tai Tzu-ying has announced she will retire after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old Chinese Taipei player has recorded 460 wins in her career and won silver in the women's singles at Tokyo 2020.

She was also the Asian Games champion at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and has won two World Championship medals - silver in 2021 and bronze in 2022.

"I plan to retire at the end of next year," said Tai, according to the Central News Agency.

"That would be a wrap even if I still could play then.

Tai Tzu-ying was a silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"My mindset coming into the game now is to savour each moment I am still on the court, but I think I would play until the end of the season next year.

"I want to rest even if I still could play then."

The fourth ranked player in the world has been planning on retiring over the the past two years, dropping hints from time-to-time.

She has played the sport since the age of five and became a international competitor since 15.

Tai has three All England Open titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020 to her name, as well as three Badminton World Federation Tour Finals crowns in 2014, 2016 and 2020.