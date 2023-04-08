Japan continued its domination at the Women's Softball Asian Cup, winning their sixth consecutive title in the South Korean city of Incheon.

The Olympic gold medallists beat China in the final 6-0 at the Songdo LNG Baseball Stadium to secure the championship, as both teams earned qualification to the 2024 Women's Softball World Cup.

Chinese Taipei and the Philippines, who finished third and fourth, also earned qualification to the Women's Softball World Cup, which is actually due to start with the group stages in Ireland, Italy and Spain in July.

Japan won all eight matches during group stage, scoring 102 runs and conceding only one, against the Philippines.

China, beaten 4-0 in the group stage by Japan, advanced to the final after winning seven of their eight games, and scoring 87 runs and conceding eight.

Women Softball Asia Cup 08 Apr results:

Bronze medal game TPE 10 v PHI 5

Gold medal game

JPN 6 v CHN 0

Asia 1 - Japan JPN

Asia 2 - China CHN

Asia 3 - Chinese Taipei TPE

Asia 4 - Philippines PHI

Women Softball World Cup - here they come pic.twitter.com/hQuBvNpfwe — WBSC Sec Gen Beng Choo Low (@WBSC_SG_Beng) April 8, 2023

China won the title three straight times during the 1987, 1991 and 1995 edition before Japan went on their historic dominance of the sport.

They had won the first two editions of the Cup in 1967 and 1969 before having to wait quarter-of-a-century before lifting another title.

In the third-place playoff, Taipei defeated the Philippines 10-5 to claim the final podium position.





The top four teams at the Women's Softball Asian Cup in Incheon all qualified for the Women's Softball World Cup ©WBSC

Due to heavy rains, the semi-finals were called off and instead the top two teams in the round robin advanced straight to the finals while the third and fourth place competed in the bronze medal match.





The fifth to ninth place placement matches were also cancelled.

The top four teams now turn their attention to the World Cup, which will have its group stage taking place from July 11 to 26 this summer before the finals are scheduled to take place in Italy next year.