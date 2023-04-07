The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar will take place from January 12 to February 10 2024.

It was also announced that there will be eight venues hosting matches, including the Al Bayt Stadium, which hosted the opening match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador.

Of the eight venues, six of them hosted World Cup matches.

Asia's top 24 teams are set to participate in the tournament, as the defending champions Qatar will look to retain the title on home soil.

The Gulf side beat Japan 3-1 to win the final of the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates.

Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC President, praised Qatar's ability to host a major international tournament.

Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalif praised Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

"We know that the Organising Committee and the Qatar Football Association (QFA) will stage a true spectacle never before experienced in Asian football history," said Al Khalifa.

"Already, we have witnessed the QFA and the Qatari authorities organise the best-ever FIFA World Cup in the history of the modern game, and we have every faith that they will showcase their unrivalled hosting capabilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure and warm hospitality well admired throughout the world for the benefit of our teams, players and passionate fans.

"We praise them for their dedication and commitment, and we are delighted to confirm the competition dates and venues, which represents an important milestone in our ambitions to provide the ultimate stage for our teams and players to shine."

The official draw for the tournament is set to be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha on May 11, with the match schedule being released shortly after.