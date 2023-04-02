Jennifer Fox, whose 2018 made-for-television movie The Tale depicted how she was sexually abused by her former rowing coach when she was 13, has revealed that the man allegedly involved was the 1960 Olympic champion Ted Nash.

Nash, winner Olympic gold and bronze for the United States in the coxless fours and who co-founded the National Women’s Rowing Association, died in 2021 aged 88.

Fox has now named him in an interview with the New York Times, revealed that it was reading his "glowing" obituaries that had prompted her to identify him.

"The adult part of me wants to move on, but that child in me, she wants to face him and get it over with and name him," Fox said.

"There was a part of me saying, I will not let you rest until you name him."

The Tale, which starred Laura Dern, Jason Ritter, Elizabeth Debicki and Ellen Burstyn, was nominated for an Emmy, several Independent Spirit Awards, and a Golden Globe.

It details how Fox first met "Bill" – the stand-in name for Nash - in 1973 when she began taking horse riding lessons from farm owner "Mrs G" – a stand-in name for a woman whom Fox has also now identified as Susie Buchanan, whom she alleges groomed her into sexual acts with Nash.





Fox claimed Nash, who won his Olympic medals at Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, was a skilled "manipulator" who took up leadership roles, including coaching roles, to get close to young girls.

"He was a very esteemed, very talented manipulator and beloved and looked good and acted right and had all the right credentials,'”Fox said.

In a statement to the New York Times, Nash's surviving first wife admitted the accusations were surprising but not completely shocking.

Aldina Nash-Hampe described the allegations as "kind of a surprise to me," but added that "he seemed to have affairs with a lot of women, and that's one of the reasons I left.

"He's got a big reputation for being a wonderful guy, but he does have this history."

But Nash's wife at the time of his death, Jan Nash, said it was "just not fair" for Fox to name her husband.

"Look, I didn't know Ted at the time, so I can't say anything about that time,' Jan Nash said.

“[But] all Ted has done for women's rowing, starting it, promoting women, helping women, all of these things that he's done, is it all forgotten because one woman comes out with an allegation?

"t's just not right that one woman can say something and all of the good he has done gets smeared."





Jennifer Fox said she has come forward with the name of Ted Nash as being her abuser after reading "glowing obituaries" following his death in 2021 ©Getty Images

Nash was well-respected in the rowing world and was often seen as a father figure to many young athletes in the sport.





In The Book of Ted, written by Nash's long-time friend Sean P. Colgan, the author revealed that Nash's crew often equated him with God.

He added that in his 60-year relationship with the rowing coach he never saw "any dent in his moral credibility, whether it's cursing, lying, cheating, anything like that."

Colgan called Fox's accusations "preposterous" and said Nash had travelled on several vacations with his family and that he "never showed any attraction to younger people."

Colgan told the New York Times, "People that know Ted know that he's an upstanding guy - the most upstanding I've ever met in my life,"

Fox admitted that seeing people describe "how amazing this human being is" was a major reason for her sharing her truth and his name all these years later.

"I was so angry," she said.





Ted Nash, far right, won Olympic gold and bronze medals at Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, respectively, in the coxless fours ©The Olympians

In 2022, Fox filed a nine-page complaint against Nash with USRowing and an investigation into her allegations is ongoing.

USRowing chief executive Amanda Kraus claimed they are working to address the issue and improve their organisation to better protect athletes.

"We're not going to bury our heads in the sand because every time we do that, we are allowing more young people to get hurt in the future," Kraus said.

"So let's talk about it.

"Let's bring it to the surface.

"I'll say this all the time, nothing is more important than the safety of young people."