Kraft earns individual and team flying hill victories at Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica

Austria's Stefan Kraft claimed an individual victory at the penultimate men's International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup of the season in Planica to keep his ski flying Crystal Globe hopes alive, and followed it with success in the team competition.

The individual event was postponed from yesterday because of strong winds at the Planica Nordic Centre.

Competition was held over one round on the Letalnica Bratov Gorišek flying hill in the Slovenian resort, with Kraft securing a 30th career World Cup win in impressive fashion with 240.5 points from a 239.5 metres jump.

Home favourite Anže Lanišek placed second with a 236 metres jump scoring 234.7, with Piotr Żyła of Poland third with 233.3 from a 234.0m jump.

Overall World Cup winner Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway was fourth with 228.4 from 231.0m.

Granerud still leads the ski flying standings with 430 points going into tomorrow's season finale, but Kraft has cut his lead to 10.

The longest and the winning jump from Stefan Kraft 🏆#fisskijumping #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/2qqOnz6tWL — FIS Ski Jumping (@FISskijumping) April 1, 2023

The duo are guaranteed first and second respectively in the overall standings, but Lanišek with 1,599 points leapfrogging Poland's Dawid Kubacki into third.

Kubacki ended his season early last month after his wife was hospitalised for cardiological reasons.

In the team event, Kraft was Austria's final jumper and notched two jumps of 235.5m to score 252.4 and 219.6 respectively.

Kraft, Daniel Tschofenig, Michael Hayböck and Jan Hörl accumulated 1,688.7 points to beat Slovenia's Lovro Kos, Domen Prevc, Timi Zajc and Lanišek by just 6.1 points.

Johann André Forfang, Bendik Jakobsen Heggli, Robert Johansson and Halvor Egner Granerud placed third for Norway with 1,655.2.

Austria had already secured this season's Nations Cup, and moved 1,383 points clear of Norway on to 6,941.

The men's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup season is set to conclude tomorrow with another flying hill event in Planica.