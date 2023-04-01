The Athletics Integrity Unit's (AIU) Anti-Doping Steering Committee has presented a first report to the Kenyan Government on the country's crisis.

A total of 66 Kenyan athletes are on the AIU banned list for doping offences, with an Anti-Doping Steering Committee featuring representatives from the AIU, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and Athletics Kenya developing a roadmap to substantially reduce doping in one of athletics' leading countries.

Its first report presented to Principal Secretary for the State Department for Sports Jonathan Mueke and the Department's chief administrative secretary Wesley Korir included plans to increase testing among Kenyan athletes and enhance educational and integrity programmes.

The Kenyan Government has committed $25 million (£20.3 million/€23 million) to the fight against doping in athletics over the next five years.

Brett Clothier, who is the head of the AIU and a member of the Steering Committee, praised the Government for its work.

"We must commend the Government of Kenya for the excellent commitment, which will help neutralise the doping menace and keep Kenya’s athletics arena clean," the Australian official said.

"This will be a long road, but as the AIU, we are very glad to contribute to this Government initiative that seeks to end doping in Kenya."

Kenya's Principal Secretary for the State Department for Sports Jonathan Mueke said he is "confident" of tackling the doping crisis in the country ©AIU

He warned that an increase in the number of doping cases should be expected because of increased testing and integrity vigilance.

Mueke claimed that Kenya is on track to resolve the doping crisis.

"The Ministry is satisfied with the work that has been done by this Committee, culminating in the establishment of this report," he said.

"We are confident that, with the strategies contained in this report, we are going to completely bring the doping menace under control in Kenya."

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has stressed there is "no suggestion" of state-sponsored doping in Kenyan athletics.

Kenya won four athletics gold medals at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, along with four silvers and two bronzes.