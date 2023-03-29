Lawyers for Commonwealth Games silver medallist Peter Bol have claimed a doping test administered by Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) was "completely wrong" and have called on the agency to end its investigation.

The letter from Bol's lawyer Paul Greene insisted the test had been conducted with "inexperience and incompetence [which] led to an incorrect determination".

Australian runner Bol had given a sample to anti doping officers in October as part of the out-of-competition testing programme.

The initial test appeared to show synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) - a performance enhancing drug.

"Must be a mistake because I'm 100 per cent certain of my innocence," Bold told Australia's Channel Seven at the time.

"I'm not sure whether it's the test or what's going on, but I've never used it, not in my innocence, and the truth will come out eventually."

Bol's B-sample test revealed an "atypical finding".

Greene said he sought the further opinions of independent laboratories in Canada and Norway.

Both concluded "there is no evidence to show the presence of synthetic EPO", he has claimed.

Greene's letter to the SIA states that Bol "is innocent and always has been".

Tuesday: Treadmill Tempo@pbol800 building back up to a full training load, ahead of racing in late May.



20x1min with 30sec R at 19.5km pic.twitter.com/5h8994APFG — fast8trackclub (@fast8trackclub) March 21, 2023

"This wasn't even a close call, these were just negative tests, they couldn't get it right, they had no idea what they were doing," Greene told Channel Nine.

"They have a duty under the rules to come out and say 'there's nothing here.'"

Bol was born in Sudan but fled the civil war with his family at the age of four.

He made the Australian Olympic team for the first time in 2016 and finished fourth in the men's 800 metres at Tokyo 2020.

Last year, Bol won 800m silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, a fortnight after finishing seventh over the same distance at the World Championships in Eugene.

Peter Bol expects to return to the track in May and is hoping to qualify for the World Championships in Budapest this August ©Getty Images

A university graduate, he has worked with Youth Activating Youth and Pushing Barriers - mentoring young people through sport.

He also supported the Sudanese Saturday School in Melbourne by helping pupils with their schoolwork and English language skills, and runs workshops at the Bachar Houli Academy.

In recognition of his efforts, he was awarded a humanitarian prize named in honour of Australian runner Peter Norman, who demonstrated for civil rights alongside Tommie Smith and John Carlos on the podium at the Mexico City 1968 Olympics.

After the positive test, Bol was dropped from a panel promoting the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

Bol has returned to training, but is not competing at the Australian Championships in Brisbane tomorrow.

He had won the 800m title at the last three competitions.

"I don't think there is a single Australian athlete who won the 800m four times in a row and I was supposed to be there," he told Channel Nine.

"I would prefer to race in Australia and give the Australian public, I guess, time on the track.

"Because they have supported me the whole way."

Bol is now hoping to return to the track at a European meeting in May and is targeting the World Championships in Budapest.

The men's 800m heats are scheduled for August 22.

SIA has not yet commented further on the matter.