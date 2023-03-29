World Aquatics has unveiled the schedule for the 2023 Swimming World Cup, with competition due to take place in three European cities over three weeks.

The event will begin in Berlin, which has held 18 World Aquatics events since 2000, from October 6 to 8.

Athens will then host an event for the first time from October 13 to 15, before the circuit closes in Budapest from October 20 to 22.

Budapest's Duna Arena hosted the Swimming World Cup in 2018, 2019 and 2021, as well as the World Aquatics Championships twice in 2017 and last year.

Kristof Milak, who broke the 200 metres butterfly record at last year's World Aquatics Championships, is look forward to competing in his home country of Hungary.

"For me, it's always special to swim in the Duna Arena at a highlighted international meet," said Milak.

"I have only fond memories of racing in this palace, I consider lane four my second home.

"I broke the world record last year here, won world titles, European titles.

"I also train here every day, so being part of World Cup action once more in the Arena will be fabulous.

"I can't wait to compete in front of our home crowd, our fantastic fans, that's really unique and uplifting."

Christian Hansmann, the German Swimming Federation sports director, expressed the importance of the event for German athletes.

"The World Cup in Berlin offers our German athletes the wonderful opportunity to race against the international competition on the way to Paris [2024 Olympics] in front of our home fans," he said.

"We want to use this home advantage and get the necessary momentum for the following challenges."

Last year's competition saw two world records set, as well as five junior records and six meets records.

Winners of the same event at all three meets of the series will be awarded additional prize money under the name "The Crown", which was introduced at last year's Swimming World Cup.

There were 18 "crowns" given out last year.

The Swimming World Cup will serve as a qualification pathway for Paris 2024, with athletes also preparing for the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships from February 2 to 18.

This year's World Championships will be in Fukuoka in Japan between July 14 and 30.