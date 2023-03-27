AOC warns Australia "staring failures in the face" at Brisbane 2032 due to funding shortfall, as support for Gabba confirmed

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive Matt Carroll has warned that the country risks failure at its home Olympics in Brisbane in 2032 because of an AUD$2 billion (£1.1 billion/$1.3 billion/€1.2 billion) funding shortfall.

Carroll has also reiterated the AOC's support for main Brisbane 2032 venue The Gabba, which suffered a power outage during Friday's (March 24) Australian Football League match between the Brisbane Lions and Melbourne that delayed play for more than half-an-hour.

A big Bash League cricket match between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder in 2019 also suffered from a power outage, and a similar issue affected coverage of the first Ashes Test match between Australia and England in December 2021.

The Queensland Government is set to fund a AUD$2.7 billion (£1.5 billion/$1.8 billion/€1.7 billion) redevelopment of The Gabba for Brisbane 2032, more than double the initial estimate of AUD$1 billion (£542 million/$664 million/€618 million) and requiring a controversial relocation of the heritage-listed East Brisbane State School.

It is claimed this will improve disability access, facilities for women and The Gabba's ability to host future sporting events, and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has sparked further anger in recently telling political opponents to "stop your whinging".

Carroll insisted that the project would bring benefit to Brisbane, after previously suggesting the stadium would just need a "coat of paint" to be ready.

Brisbane 2032 main venue The Gabba again experienced a power outage on Friday ©Getty Images

"The AOC supports The Gabba redevelopment, and that position hasn’t changed," he said.

"The redevelopment sits within the IOC's [International Olympic Committee's] New Norm parameters along with other projects that will deliver a long term benefit to the Queensland community, such as community sports centres.

"The AOC has long maintained The Gabba redevelopment will largely benefit the Brisbane Lions and cricket - with the stadium to be used for a month to host Olympic and Paralympic Games events."

However, the AOC chief executive expressed concern over a decline in Federal Government support for investment in sport, and called for the creation of a stand-alone Federal Department of Sport and national "statement of purpose for sport".

"Successive sports plans over many years have not achieved their ambitions, because they have been funded to fail," he said in a speech at the National Press Club in Australia's capital Canberra.

"On the forward projections based on the work we have done with our 44 member sports, Australian sport will fall over a financial cliff.

"Sports are fighting each other for a share of a cake that keeps getting smaller.

"Our analysis shows that based on the forward estimates, there’s an AUD$2 billion shortfall in direct funding to sports across the ten years leading to Brisbane 2032.

"The shortfall consists of AUD$500 million (£271 million/$332 million/€308 million) for participation and AUD$1.5 billion (£813 million/$996 million/€925 million) for high performance, spread over the ten years.

"That’s not nearly enough to retain the current levels of sports performance, let alone to maximise the Brisbane 2032 opportunities."

Australia won a joint-record 17 gold medals at Tokyo 2020, but there are fears for its performance at its third home Olympics in Brisbane in 2032 ©Getty Images

Australia is also due to host a regional Commonwealth Games in Victoria in 2026, and Carroll fears "our home teams will have been undermined by inaction" and "will be staring failures in the face" if funding issues are not resolved.

A Federal Government spokesperson said a review is underway on its sporting responsibilities, and "it is premature to be making claims about a funding shortfall when this comprehensive process to model future investment is proceeding", as reported by the public-owned Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Australia is due to host the Olympic Games for the third time in Brisbane in 2032.

It earned its joint-highest gold medal tally of 17 at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, along with seven silvers and 22 bronzes.