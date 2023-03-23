The Estadio Español de Las Condes has been confirmed as the venue for Basque pelota and 3x3 basketball at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Organising Committee chief executive Gianna Cunazza was joined by Estadio Español de Las Condes President Juan Erenchún and general director Javier Viñales at the Santiago 2023 headquarters to finalise the agreement.

The sports and social club is in the Santiago Metropolitan region, and was founded in October 1950.

Erenchún believes that staging Basque pelota will appeal to the Estadio Español de Las Condes membership base.

"This is very important for us, because we will hold tournaments that are typically from Spain, such as Basque pelota," he said.

"This helps us a lot with our young members who are third or fourth generation, to make them feel close to our traditions."

Estadio Español de Las Condes President Juan Erenchún, left, said the social club "privileges the development of our people" ©Santiago 2023/Germán Toro

He is also pleased to have secured hosting rights for 3x3 basketball.

"Everything related to sports is good," Erenchún added.

"We are a social club that privileges the development of our people, and sports are very important as a complement to this goal."

Chile is set to stage the Pan American Games for the first time from October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.

More than 8,000 athletes are expected to participate across the two events, and organisers expect more than 100,000 tourists to visit the Chilean capital and more than 200 million people to watch the Games.