Chinese boxer Lü Bin was reduced to tears when reflecting on his controversial defeat at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that caused him to accuse the judges of "stealing" his dream.

During a video interview for China's official state news agency Xinhua, Lü failed to keep a lid on his emotions when the reporter asked him whether he had been able to forget the loss seven years on.

"I am still a bit emotional," said Lü before he starts to cry and wipes away the tears.

"I am okay now.

"But when you mentioned it, I was emotional.

"Please give me one minute."

Boxing at the Rio 2016 Olympics was hit by a judging scandal after many suspicious results ©Getty Images

The fight in question was a round of 16 bout between Lü and Kenya’s Peter Mungai Warui in the men’s light flyweight division.

Just before the winner was announced, Lü raised his fist expecting to win only for Warui to be declared victorious.

Lü, a 2012 youth world champion, left the ring in tears before taking to Chinese social media platform Weibo to say the "judge has stolen my dream".

Bin turned professional in 2017 and won by knockout on his debut before challenging Venezuelan boxer Carlos Cañizales for the WBA light flyweight title in only his second fight, losing on a technical defeat.

He has since fought twice, winning both times, most recently last Thursday (March 16) when he defeated Thailand's Stamp Kiatniwat in Zhejiang.

The boxing tournament at Rio 2016 was marred by a corruption scandal into judges scoring.

All 36 referees and judges at Games were banned from officiating at Tokyo 2020 following suspicious results.

Judging and refereeing was one of the areas of concern for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) when it decided to strip the IBA of any involvement in the boxing competition at Tokyo 2020.

The worldwide governing body was suspended by the IOC because of continuing concerns related to governance, financial transparency and sustainability, and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.

Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren found that the manipulation of bouts continued "unabated" after Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Following a review, Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren found that the manipulation of bouts continued "unabated" at several major boxing events after Rio 2016.

The IOC is again set to organise boxing events at Paris 2024 due to ongoing concerns with IBA’s governance and the sport has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

It was announced by the IBA that the IOC would be sending a team to New Delhi to observe the Women’s World Championships.

The IOC monitoring team is expected to be led by PrincewaterhouseCoopers which will work in parallel with the IBA and its McLaren Independent Investigation Team responsible for background checking competition officials.