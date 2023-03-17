Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh has revealed that talks are underway with the International Boxing Association here over his country becoming the host of a future edition of the Men’s World Championships.

New Delhi is welcoming more than 300 boxers from 65 nations to compete at the Women’s World Championships, scheduled to run until March 26.

It is the third time the Indian capital has held the event having played host in 2006 and 2018 but the Asian nation has yet to stage the Men’s World Championships.

There were plans for New Delhi to hold the 2021 edition after being awarded the event in 2017.

However, the IBA stripped New Delhi of the rights after accusing the BFI of not paying a hosting fee stipulated in the Host City Contract and issued a $500,000 (£410,000/€468,000) penalty.

Singh blamed the cancellation on the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed his wish to host the Men’s World Championships soon.

"We are in talks with IBA about the Men’s World Championships," Singh told insidethegames.

"We certainly would like to host one.

"Women’s boxing is something that is very strong in India and we have hosted the Youth World Championships and now we have hosted the elite World Championships twice.

IBA President Umar Kremlev has praised his Boxing Federation of India counterpart Ajay Singh for staging a third Women's World Boxing Championships ©IBA

"We were meant to host the Men’s World Championships in 2021.

"Because of COVID we couldn’t host it but we will find an option.

"We are talking to them so let’s see which year works well for both sides."

No host has yet to be announced for the 2025 Men’s World Championships with Uzbek capital Tashkent scheduled to stage this year’s event in May.

India is ranked fourth in the all-time medal table for Women’s World Championships with only Russia, China and Turkey collecting more gold medals.

Singh said he was determined to ensure India became the world’s top women’s boxing nation by increasing participation.

"In the latest IBA ranking, we are the number three in the world in boxing at this point and we aspire to be the number one boxing nation in the world," said Singh.

"We think we just need to do more of the same.

"We need to host more Championships of this sort, ensure better training for our boxers, make sure that they have the best in terms of sport science and experience available to them.

"We need many more young people to take to the sport because to have a few thousand boxers in a country that has 1.3 billion people clearly is not enough.

"We need many more people to be participating in boxing and looking upon boxing as a means to earn a livelihood as well."

Singh said he was also hopeful attendances at the 6,000-seater K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall will increase as the tournament progresses.

"There hasn’t been huge publicity about the Championships as of yet but we think it’ll pick up when they see Indian boxers doing well," added Singh.

"When you host a big Championships like this I think it’s extremely inspirational.

"We televise this around the country, it goes into small villages, little towns and young girls can get inspiration.

"Most of the boxers in this country come from small villages and for them to achieve greatness at this level is absolutely brilliant."