Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Olympic Committee (NOC), highlighted the need for utilising international competitions for Emirati athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Al Maktoum held a meeting with the Board of Directors, as he was persistent in his focus of improving the profile of the UAE in the global sporting landscape by increasing the number of activities.

The UAE NOC welcomed 11 new Board of Directors, with Al Maktoum mentioning that a separate meeting would be held to approve the articles of association in line wit the Olympic Charter.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, first vice-president of UAE NOC and chairman of executive office, Mohammad Al Mahmoud, second vice-president of NOC, and Azza Bint Sulaiman, assistant secretary-general for administrative and financial affairs of UAE NOC.

All of the expressed their intentions to improving sports in the UAE.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum is the only Emirati Olympic gold medallist ©Getty Images

The nation only has one gold at the Olympics, which came at Athens 2004 in shooting, as well as 1 bronze that was earned at Rio 2016 at in judo.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum won gold in double trap in Athens, while Sergiu Toma beat Italy's Matteo Marconcini in the men's under-81kg match to claim bronze in Rio.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be held from from July 26 to August 11.