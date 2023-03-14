Officials from Saudi Arabia have toured the installations for the 2022 Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Officials from Saudi Arabia have described preparations for the Asian Games in Hangzhou as "Triple A, Amazing" after visiting the sites.

The group was led by Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee sports department director Marcelo Braga.

"You guys are ready to host five Olympic Games at the same time," Braga told his hosts.

"The structures so far that we’ve seen are 'Triple A, Amazing,' so I think its the best expectation ever as far as a Games environment."

Braga and his team were shown the Athletes Village, equestrian centre and other venues during their visit.

"The distances between the venues for the Hangzhou Asian Games are very close and the transport is convenient," Braga added. 

"The Athletes Village is spacious and beautiful in design and in close proximity to the venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"I believe athletes will have a happy time in the village during the event."

The Saudi Arabia Adelegation praised the compact nature of venues for the 2022 Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022
The Saudi Arabian team also visited the venue which is due to host esports competition.

"Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the development of esports, and has recently made brilliant achievements at the international esports competition," Braga added.

"We are optimistic about the landscape of this young sport."

The Saudi Arabian delegation were the first overseas National Olympic Committee (NOC) to visit the city.

They are due to host the Asian Games themselves in 2034.

"We believe that Hangzhou will stage a splendid Asian Games, contributing the wisdom and strength to further exchange and development of Asian sports and culture," Braga insisted.

Chinese organisers have given visiting NOCs a two-month window to inspect installations.

They will have until April 10 to do so.

A two-day seminar for Chef de Missions has been scheduled to begin on April 25.

The Games, which were postponed from 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are now scheduled to open on September 23. 