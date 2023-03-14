The British Olympic Association (BOA) have announced former Scottish curler Eve Muirhead as the Team GB Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

The 32-year-old retired last summer as a four-time Olympian and a gold medallist at Beijing 2022.

"I am delighted to have the honour of leading Team GB for Gangwon 2024," said Muirhead.

"For me, taking part in international competition at a junior level was invaluable preparation for my senior career.

"The athletes who represent Team GB in Gangwon will gain experience of competing on the world stage in a multi-sport environment, as well as the opportunity to learn, develop and interact with athletes from other nations.

"It is a real privilege to be able to prepare and support them in what for many will be their first taste of an Olympic environment."

Chief executive of the BOA Andy Anson expressed his excitement for the new hiring.

Andy Anson is excited to have Eve Muirhead leading Team GB during the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympics ©Getty Images

"It is fantastic to have Eve on board as Chef de Mission for Gangwon," said Anson.

"She is an outstanding and well-established leader, and her experience competing across four Olympic Games will offer a hugely valuable level of insight for our young athletes.

"I have no doubt that she will serve as an inspiration for those selected to compete for Team GB at the event."

Muirhead's former teammates Mili Smith and Ross Whyte are among many British Olympians who have competed in both the youth and senior Olympics, as they were a part of the Lillehammer 2016 Youth Olympics.

Other examples of individuals who have competed in both the youth and senior Olympics are the youngest member of the Beijing 2022 squad, Kirsty Muir, a silver medallist in Big Air at the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympics Kirsty Muir, along with Mica McNeill and Jazmin Sawyers, who are bobsleigh silver medallists from Innsbruck 2012.

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are due to be held in Gangwon, South Korea, from January 19 to February 1, with 2,000 athletes due to compete across 15 sports.