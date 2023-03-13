ANOCA Athletes' Forum backs proposal to let athletes from Russia and Belarus compete again

More than 100 participants at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Athletes’ Forum in Algiers have expressed support for the continental body's endorsement of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) stance on Russia and Belarus.

The IOC is "exploring a pathway" for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions under "strict conditions" of neutrality, having recommended their non-participation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

All five Continental Associations in the Olympic Movement have publicly expressed their support for this position.

ANOCA held an Athletes' Forum in Algeria's capital featuring Athletes' Commission members from 50 of its 54 National Olympic Committees, who "unanimously expressed their full support" for the Executive Board's resolution welcoming the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Details of the athletes present have not been provided by ANOCA, but it claimed discussions at the Forum emphasised the belief that "athletes should never pay the price of a conflict whatever it is and wherever it is".

Participants from 50 of ANOCA's 54 National Olympic Committees attended the Athletes' Forum in Algiers ©ANOCA

"Politics should not put pressure on sport to withdraw from its fundamental values of solidarity and unity," the athletes in attendance insisted.

The IOC's stance on Russia and Belarus has sparked an angry response in Ukraine, which, along with Latvia, has threatened a boycott of Paris 2024 if Russian and Belarusian athletes are present.

A group of 35 nations, including Paris 2024 hosts France, last month signed a collective statement urging the IOC to provide greater clarity on a definition of "neutrality" for Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Britain's Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has also sought to exert pressure on the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Partner programme members to make their support for a ban on Russia and Belarus clear.

The IOC has warned a boycott of Paris 2024 would be a violation of the Olympic Charter, and insisted "it is not up to Governments to decide who can take part in sporting competitions".