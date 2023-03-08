The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) believes the appointment of Zizi Kodwa as the country’s Sports Minister is a "positive development in an exciting time for sport".

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Monday (March 6) that Kodwa would take on the role, replacing Nathi Mthethwa.

His appointment was part of a Cabinet reshuffle as Ramaphosa recruited 11 Ministers and 12 Deputy Ministers.

Kodwa, who had been Deputy Minister in the Presidency for State Security since August 2021, is now South Africa’s portfolio holder for sports, arts and culture.

The 53-year-old, who is a Member of Parliament for the African National Congress, takes over from Mthethwa who had been Sports Minister since May 2019.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has said it has been boosted by the news of Zizi Kodwa's appointment ©Getty Images

The SASCOC welcomed Kodwa’s arrival as South Africa prepares for next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

"We view his appointment as a positive development in an exciting time for sport, where we have a lot of sporting activities and as we journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," a statement from SASCOC read.

"We hope that he will also play a crucial role in providing leadership on topical issues in sport and creating alignment in the governance and growth of sport in the country.

"We wish Mr. Kodwa well in his new office, and we look forward to having a fruitful relationship with him as we continue to transform South African sport."