Guttsait promises to continue fighting for Paris 2024 ban on Russia and Belarus

Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait has vowed to continue to fight to have Russia and Belarus banned from competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Guttsait, also President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, marked three years since he was appointed to the Governmental position.

He outlined the many plans he had to develop Ukrainian sport but has committed to rebuilding destroyed sports facilities and ensuring Russia and Belarus are punished.

"Thank you to everyone who during these three years believed, supported, helped!" Guttsait, a former fencer who won an Olympic gold medal in sabre representing the Unified Team at Barcelona 1992, wrote on Facebook.

"I am glad to have a team of professionals who are always ready for new challenges and to find extraordinary solutions!

"Thank you to the whole sports family for your great trust and support!

"Thank you to our men and women on the front lines that allow us to live and work!

"Keeping our sports front going.

"We are fighting on the diplomatic front against the possible admission to international competitions of athletes of rf [Russia] and rb [Belarus].

"We actively join the information front.

"Together we are stronger!

"Ukrainians are a nation of winners!

"Moving on right along.

"To the Victory!

"Everything will be Ukraine!"

Vadym Guttsait, left, marked his three-year anniversary as Ukrainian Sports Minister by reiterating his commitment to the country in its war against Russia ©Vadym Guttsait/Facebook

Ukrainian diver Stanislav Oliferchyk has spoken of his anger at the thought of the aggressor countries competing at Paris 2024.

The 2019 European champion in 3-metres mixed synchronised diving was born in Mariupol and planned to use the city's Neptune Arena as his training base for the Games before it was destroyed in the war.

"I'm angry most of the time," he told Associated Press.

"I just can't stand it anymore when shelling happens.

"I want Russia to let us live in peace and stay away from us."

Oliferchyk fears that hostility from the conflict could spill over and violence could erupt at Paris 2024 if Russian athletes are allowed to compete, even under a neutral flag.

"Anything can happen, even a fight," Oliferchyk warned.

"There simply cannot be any handshakes between us."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that it was exploring pathways for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the French capital.

The likely option is that they will take part as neutrals, something that many in Ukraine think will do nothing towards ending the war.

"They just do nothing and say nothing," said Oliferchyk.

"And precisely because of their silence and inaction, all this horror is happening.

"A neutral flag is not an option.

"It is not possible."

Vadym Guttsait, also President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, is determined to rebuild the sporting facilities destroyed in the war with Russia ©Vadym Guttsait/Facebook

Guttsait spoke of a recent meeting that IOC President Thomas Bach had with Ukrainian athletes who are having to prepare for competition under the conditions of war.

"Our athletes train while cruise missiles are flying, bombs are flying," the Minister recounted on his Facebook page.

"Bach asked one of the cyclists how she was doing.

"She started crying.

"He asked why.

"She said that day they [Russian forces] attacked her city, where her parents were, and she was very nervous.

"This is how every athlete feels about what is happening in Ukraine."