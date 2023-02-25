Gymnastics Canada chief executive Moss steps down after longstanding claims of "culture of abuse"

Ian Moss is stepping down as chief executive of Gymnastics Canada after widespread and extended calls for leadership change at an organisation that has been widely accused of fostering a "culture of abuse."

The governing body says it is moving forward with "substantive changes in leadership" after months of calls for Moss's resignation from Gymnasts for Change Canada, an advocacy group made up of hundreds of former and current gymnasts, as reported by CBC Sports.

The gymnasts wrote an open letter to Sport Canada last March calling for a federal investigation into the culture of abuse in their sport.

"We have heard loud and clear the cultural and behavioural wrongdoings that have hurt individuals and our sport," Gymnastics Canada Interim Board chair Bernard Petiot.

"We acknowledge and respect the ripple effect of these wrongdoings and we are moving ahead today."

Gymnastics Canada's move comes after the release on January 27 of a 277-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions following an independent review into "the tsunami of negative criticism and egregious allegations of abuse that have been levelled at the governance of gymnastics in Canada."

The report found the "lack of integrated national standards and leadership to be the Achilles heel of Canada's gymnastics' ecosystem," and recommended steps towards accountability and promoting athlete well-being.

Gymnastics Canada has appointed Kacey Neely as safe sport director as it looks to address cultural issues within the organisation ©Getty Images

Three days after the report was released, Moss appeared at a Standing Committee on the Status of Women hearing on safety of women in sport and was questioned by Members of Parliament about allegations that he knew of complaints of misconduct from athletes against coaches Alex Bard and Scott McFarlane but allowed them to continue working.

Moss said McFarlane's was a criminal case that Gymnastics Canada had no involvement with and argued that he had no alternative in the case of Bard.

"There were several allegations [against Bard]," Moss said at the hearing.

"That's the point.

"We have to do due diligence in terms of facts to simple as that."

Bard was named in 2018 to Canada's coaching staff for the 2020 Olympics despite allegations laid against him of maltreatment.

Moss said the formal code of conduct complaint ended in his termination in 2019, although Gymnastics Canada claimed Bard was resigning for "personal reasons."

Global Athlete has been asked to publish this statement on behalf @Gym4ChangeCan.

"Over 300 gymnasts stand by their call for an independent third-party investigation"@SportCanada_EN @PascaleStOnge_ @gymcan1 pic.twitter.com/DTK9Y0KPdI — Global Athlete (@GlobalAthleteHQ) April 4, 2022

McFarlane, meanwhile, was acquitted in November last year on all sexual assault-related charges connected to his time coaching at a gym in Mississauga, Ontario.

He was charged in 2018 for alleged involvement with a 15-year-old gymnast and originally faced charges of sexual assault, child luring of a person under-16, sexual interference of a person under-16, making sexually explicit material available to a person under-16, and indecent exposure to a person under-16.

"We have much work to do," Petiot said.

"New leadership positions and renewed governance are important steps in moving forward.

"The McLaren Report has given us a framework for change and an increased commitment to accountability, transparency, and excellence in Safe Sport."

Gymnastics Canada said it will work with Moss on ensuring a "smooth transition" towards bringing on a new chief executive.

The organisation is also looking for a new chair for its Board of Directors after Jeff Thomson resigned earlier this month and was temporarily replaced by Petoit.

The changes in leadership follow previous steps by Gymnastics Canada to address its culture, including signing an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, the new federal programme aiming to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.

Gymnastics Canada has also announced the appointment of Kacey Neely as safe sport director.

She will be responsible for developing its safe sport framework and will work with clubs and external partners on a national safety strategy.