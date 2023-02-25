Women gamers have hailed the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who visited the country's first all-female Valorant event organised by Skyesports at the India Gaming Show (IGS).

Skyesports, one of the leading esports tournament organisers in India, had orchestrated the all-female Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam, powered by AMD and featuring the top three all-women teams from India.

The event happened at the JetSynthesys Gaming Arena in the IGS.

The President discussed the scope of women empowerment in the gaming industry and considered the ways and means to develop the sector in a more inclusive manner with Rajan Navani, the founder and chief executive of JetSynthesys and also Shiva Nandy, founder and chief executive of Skyesports.

"It was really exciting to meet our Hon’ble President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu at the India Gaming Show 2023," said Nandy.

"The Indian gaming and esports industry is in its golden age currently with huge growth opportunities in store.

"Skyesports has always aimed at ensuring gender parity in the esports industry by organizing all-female tournaments and I am grateful for this chance to showcase what we’ve built as it motivates us to push harder and contribute to developing India's gaming and esports industry in a much more inclusive manner.

"While India is slowly becoming a big player in the global games and tech market, we will be here to support that growth trajectory and put the country on the world map."

Navani added: "The Hon. Droupadi Murmu's inspiring presence at the CII's Indian Gaming Show 2023 was a reminder of the immense potential of India's gaming and esports industry.

"The show highlighted the brilliant minds driving this revolution and the enthusiasm of the millions of gamers in India.

"Skyesports has revolutionised the gaming industry with the Windows 11 Grand Slam receiving an overwhelming five million views across two days.

"Female gamers have made their mark in gaming and esports, bringing in a new level of enthusiasm and excitement to the Indian gaming community."

According to a report called Gaming: Tomorrow’s Blockbuster by TeamLease Digital, the Indian gaming industry is estimated to grow by 20 per cent to 30 per cent by 2023.

The interaction with the President of the country also offered broad motivation to the female gamers.

"I feel really great," said Grace Esports’ Meow16k after becoming the champion of the tournament as well as getting an opportunity to showcase her skill in front of the President.

"This is the first all-female Valorant LAN.

"Thanks to Skyesports for organising such a great event and bringing a chance for us to play on stage."

By regularly organising women-only esports tournaments as well as cross-regional competitions across various titles, Skyesports aims to provide a strong platform for young players.

The tournament was an initiative by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and supported by the Government of India.