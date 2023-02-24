Wales call off Six Nations strike against England after demands met late on

Welsh rugby players have withdrawn their strike threat for the next Six Nations Championship match against England tomorrow, while captain Ken Owens described his side as a "laughing stock".

The country's senior squad agreed on a compromise shortly before the deadline.

The 60-cap rule, which prevents athletes from playing club rugby outside of Wales until they reach that number of appearances, has been reduced to 25 with immediate effect.

Fixed variable element of contracts have been removed meaning that players will now have the option to sign fixed deals that guarantee their salaries.

These agreements currently account for 20 per cent of contracts.

Players have been guaranteed representation on the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

Chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Players' Association Gareth Lewis will take up a seat on the Board.

Wales captain Ken Owens has expressed his happiness at the agreement but has still described the national side as a "laughing stock" ©Getty Images

"We are obviously happy," Owens said at a press conference alongside new WRU chief executive Nigel Walker.

"There has been huge frustration and it is disappointing it got to this stage.

"We felt we had to make a stand, but the conversations that have taken place have shown some positive resolutions can be found.

"If we can continue to do that, we won't end up in a position like this in the future.

"The players are satisfied, hence why the game is on Saturday.

"Hopefully, we don't end up here again.

"We are looking forward to getting out there on Saturday and going toe-to-toe with England.

"Of course it has been a distraction with everything that has been going on.

"Welsh rugby can't keep going on this merry-go-round of crisis after crisis because it is affecting everyone in the game.

"We need to pull together now and find the best way forward.

"We need to do it together to put Welsh rugby at the top end of world rugby and not the laughing stock, which I think we are at the moment."

Welsh athletes had gone on strike as 90 players' contracts were due to expire at the end of the season with no plan in place to resign them ©Getty Images

Welsh players initially threatened the strike action because the WRU and its four regions have yet to sign a new six-year funding agreement.

This meant that 90 players whose contracts expire at the end of this season faced not being offered new deals.

"We recognise we need to start offering contracts to players who are concerned about their futures," said Walker.

"The regions agreed to do that with the PRB.

"We are moving forward and there is some good news, but you don't have to have an absolute crisis before you can deliver good news."