Cameroon and Haiti take step closer to FIFA Women's World Cup qualification

Cameroon and Haiti advanced to the finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off Tournament after beating Thailand and Senegal respectively in New Zealand.

The Cameroonians will face Portugal for a place in this year's Women's World Cup after two goals from substitute Gabrielle Onguéné gave them a deserved 2-0 victory in the Group A final at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium.

Thailand had the brighter start before Cameroon gradually took control of the fixture.

Ajara Nchout created the first goal with a brilliant cross from the right flank before Onguéné side-footed it home to break the deadlock after 79 minutes.

She completed her brace two minutes later, finding the bottom corner with a powerful strike.

"It's always nice to take part in a World Cup," Onguéné said.

"We want to be there a third time, to participate for a third time because we think that a World Cup without Cameroon is like ordering McDonald's without fries."

Roselord Borgella bagged a brace to help Haiti trounce Senegal 4-0 ©Getty Images

Over at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, Haiti put in a stunning second-half performance to crush Senegal 4-0 in Group B.

They will take on Chile for a place in the finals.

Despite Haiti's dominance it took until the final minute of the first period for Kethna Louis to draw first blood.

A deserved second followed within ten minutes of the restart when Nerelia Mondesir beat the offside trap and finished it calmly.

Roselord Borgella then took centre stage, bustling through the defence to score two near-identical goals within the space of two minutes.

Group C action is set to take place tomorrow as Chinese Taipei play Paraguay and Papua New Guinea go up against Panama.

The World Cup is scheduled for July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.