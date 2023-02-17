The International Testing Agency (ITA) has revealed its new four-year strategic plan with the aim to "cement the long-term future" of the organisation.

The plan, entitled "Keeping Sport Real Today and Tomorrow", runs from 2023 through to 2026 as the ITA looks to increase its "quality" and "efficiency" over the next four years.

Since being established by the International Olympic Committee in 2018, the ITA has taken over the running of anti-doping procedures at many International Federations.

It also managed the anti-doping programmes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Benjamin Cohen, director general of the ITA, said the first four years had exceeded the organisation’s expectations, with more than 60 organisations deciding that they "believe in our common cause of providing athletes with clean sport programmes that they can full trust".

But Cohen insisted it was "only the beginning of our journey", saying the new strategic plan will serve as a "compass" for the ITA.

The ITA ran the anti-doping programmes at Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 ©ITA

"There is still much to achieve, and the next phase of our development aims to cement the long-term future of the ITA," said Cohen.

"We are here to serve the athletes and the anti-doping community at large by upholding the values that make sport such an important part of society: fair play, integrity and respect.

"My team and I are ready to roll up our sleeves and make sure we keep working toward this mission and never stop improving."

The plan is underpinned by six core objectives which aim to guide the ITA through the next phase of its development as it "enters a period of consolidation and further professionalisation through efficiency and innovation".

Among the goals include establishing long-term funding and revenue to secure ITA's future and sustainability.

The ITA said it was seeking to review and develop activities that can help generate additional sources of funding and implement a framework to enable collaboration with "financial and strategic donors or sponsors that align with the fundamental values of the ITA".

The four-year strategic plan is defined by six objectives that the ITA is aiming to deliver ©ITA

Other objectives include improving internal processes to drive performance and maximise synergies and resources and growing a team of experts by "retaining, developing and continuing to attract highly talented and motivated professionals in pursuit of clean sport".

The organisation said it also aimed to "leverage the power of cooperation", "deliver excellence by controlling and improving the quality and integrity of the ITA’s anti-doping programmes" and "continue to increase credibility in the fight against doping".

Under the plan, the ITA has set out to strengthen its intelligence and investigations capabilities to help uncover doping violations in coordination with the World Anti-Doping Agency, anti-doping organisations and public and law enforcement authorities.

Dr Valérie Fourneyron, chair of the ITA Foundation Board which helped put the strategic plan together, said she had been "impressed" by what the organisation had achieved but admitted that there was areas to improve.

"The first years of our existence have also shown that there is still a lot to be achieved - in terms of further advocacy for independent anti-doping programs, further positioning of the ITA, further development into an organisation that contributes greatly to the promotion of clean sport around the world," added Fourneyron.

"The ITA Strategic Plan 2023-2026 addresses these challenges while aiming to build on the organisation's strengths."

The full strategic plan can be read here.