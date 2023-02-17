Raising the global profile of weightlifting, and especially its athletes, is the aim of the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) newly-appointed communications manager, Pedro Adrega.

Having helped to improve the image of aquatics during a sometimes turbulent period for its International Federation, Adrega arrives at the IWF at a time when it is trying to modernise, broaden weightlifting's appeal and convince the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that it deserves to be on the Games programme.

It has been removed from the Los Angeles 2028 schedule because of governance and doping problems and will not know if its reforms have been enough to earn a reprieve until September or October.

Adrega, 50, who speaks French, Portuguese, English, Spanish and Greek, has a background in journalism and has worked at six Olympic Games and 20 World Championships.

In 22 years at FINA, the governing body of swimming which was renamed World Aquatics, Adrega helped to improve the federation's institutional image, promoted its star performers, managed its internal and external communications and dealt with crisis management.

"In our effort to modernise and make a 'new' IWF, it was essential to hire somebody with this kind of experience in communications," said Mohammed Jalood, President of the IWF.

"We are very happy with Pedro's arrival, which will provide a further boost to our efforts to reinforce the IWF's position within the Olympic Movement - our primary focus since my election last June.

"This appointment also strengthens the IWF's presence in the Olympic capital, expanding the resources of our new headquarters in Lausanne."

Pedro Adrega will lead the restructuring of the IWF's digital platforms, and provide "news, features, behind-the-scene stories, profiles and interviews of our stars" ©Pedro Adrega

The old Budapest office has closed and the IWF is now operating from Lausanne, where the Swiss-Portuguese Adrega has been based for many years.

The IWF secretariat will grow when staff relocate from Hungary, where the IWF was headquartered for decades, but a chief executive is unlikely to be appointed before a new Constitution is adopted in September.

Adrega's objective is "to give more voice and visibility to our athletes and to publicise in the best possible way their superb performances at the main IWF events".

He is also tasked with creating and implementing "an efficient communications strategy, capable of raising the profile, exposure and popularity of the IWF across the five continents".

Adrega will lead the restructuring of the IWF's digital platforms, and provide "news, features, behind-the-scene stories, profiles and interviews of our stars".

He will manage media operations during IWF competitions, and help "to reinforce the vision of an IWF that is fully transparent, credible, accountable and capable of organising clean and fair competition".

Pedro Adrega was head of communications at World Aquatics prior to joining IWF ©Pedro Adrega

Antonio Urso, the IWF general secretary, said, "The IWF has been scrutinised and often criticised in the past for its opacity and lack of communication.

"We definitively want to change that… we want to show our youth that it is worth investing their time and energy in our beautiful sport.

"That is why we need to make it more attractive, more 'visible' and even more prestigious, by ensuring its place in the Games programme. This is our main mission."

Adrega said, "We must not forget that the original Olympic motto comprises three words: Citius, Altius, Fortius - Faster, Higher, Stronger. Which better sport symbolises the 'Stronger' part of this slogan than weightlifting?

"The IWF athletes are known to be physically strong but, most importantly, they have a very determined mind and robust will.

"They want to show the world the power and the historical importance of the sport they love, and they want to do it at all levels from grassroots to the Olympic stage, with fair-play, excellence and legitimate effort.

"Communicating this passion and these values to a wider audience is what will drive my action within the IWF."