FIFA President to earn more than $1.5 million excluding base salary from 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to earn a combined salary of CHF3.6 million (£3.2 million/$3.9 million/€3.6 million) for 2022.

As per the governing body's 2022 Annual Report, the Swiss official will receive a gross salary (base) of CHF1.9 million (£1.7 million/$2.05 million/€1.9 million).

The 52-year-old is set to be paid a gross salary (variable) of CHF1.6 million (£1.4 million/$1.7 million/€1.6) and a flat-rate allowance of CHF24,000 (£21,589/$26,031/€24299).

However, it has to be mentioned that the gross salary (variable) awarded in 2022 will be paid in 2023.

In comparison with the last World Cup year in 2018, Infantino's gross salary (variable) has increased by more than $1 million.

After Russia 2018, the FIFA boss received a gross salary (variable) of $555,000 (£460,650/€518,580).

Meanwhile, the global football governing body's secretary general Fatma Samoura is set to pocket CHF1.3 million (£1.1 million/$1.4 million/€1.3 million) as gross salary (base), CHF600,000 (£539,250/$649,424/€607,042) as gross salary (variable) and CHF24,000 as part of flat-rate allowance.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura is set to pocket CHF1.3 million as gross salary (base) ©Getty Images

Samoura's variable salary when the World Cup was held in Russia four years ago was $195,000 (£162,390/€182,375).

FIFA also published the salaries of Council members and management, who will be getting a total of $31.9 million (£26.5 million/€29.8 million), including pension contributions.

The FIFA Council senior vice-president and vice-presidents, including confederation Presidents, each receive a net annual compensation of $300,000 (£249,426/€280,959) and a daily allowance of $250 (£207/€233) while on duty.

The FIFA Annual Report 2022 published yesterday (February 14) claims a record-breaking revenue of $7.6 billion (£6.3 billion/€7.1 billion) during the 2019-2022 cycle and expects $11 billion (£9.1 billion/€10.2 billion) for the 2023-2026 period.