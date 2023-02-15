Chinese Football Association (CFA) President Chen Xuyuan faces investigation over "severe violations of party discipline and laws", official state media Xinhua have announced.

The probe is set to be carried out by the Chinese Communist party (CPC) through its Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, although no further details of the terms of reference for investigators have been revealed.

Chen had been CFA President since August 2019 and had also been appointed CFA deputy party secretary later the same year.

He had promised to target problems of match fixing, fraud and doping which have affected Chinese football in recent years.

"We must be resolute and implement solid measures to build a good environment for Chinese Football," Chen had told the South China Morning Post.

He made the pledge after witnessing apparent irregularities in an under-15 match, when Qingyan surrendered a two goal advantage and lost 5-3 to Guangzhou, a result which provoked headlines across China.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced China to withdraw as hosts of the 2023 Asian Cup ©Getty Images

The announcement of an investigation into Chen comes after a similar probe into the affairs of former men’s national coach Li Tie was launched in November.

The last major crackdown in Chinese football was in 2009, but there have been concerns after revelations of officials gambling during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"There is still a long way to go to eradicate the existence of unhealthy practices such as football gambling and to strengthen the education and oversight of young officials," an official CPC statement said.

Although the Chinese women's team were beaten finallists in the 1999 FIFA World Cup and are set to appear at the finals for the eighth time in July, China have not qualified for men's FIFA World Cup finals since their only appearance in 2002.

China had been scheduled to host the 2023 Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup but was forced to withdraw as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, leading Chinese sports official Du Zhaocai also failed in his bid for re-election to the FIFA Council.