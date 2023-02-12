Hansen continues winning form at FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Schonach

Gyda Westvold Hansen of Norway continued her winning form from yesterday by claiming another gold at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Nordic Combined World Cup in Schonach.

The 2021 normal hill world champion clocked 14min 11.9 sec in the five kilometres after a jumping effort of 99.5metres.

While the jump of 88m did not help another Norwegian in Ida Marie Hagen, she recovered well to clock 14:42.5 to take the silver medal.

Nathalie Armbruster of Germany bagged the last podium spot.

She jumped 97m, posting a time of 14:50.6 for the bronze medal.

For Hansen, the win was her 16th in the World Cup.

Among men, the gold medal went to two-time world champion Johannes Lamparter of Austria.

After another strong performance on the cross-country course in Schonach, is here the interview with today's winner and also German Trophy Champions 2023 Johannes Lamparter

The 21-year-old 104m and posted crossed the line in 24:40.

Beijing 2022 Olympic gold medallist Jens Lurås Oftebro of Norway impressed with a jump of 101m

His timing of 23:41.6 ensured the silver medal for Norway.

Bronze medal went to Laurent Muhlethaler of France.

The 25-year-old was 12.9sec behind Lamparter and matched Oftebro with a 101m jump.