The United States have decided not to send teams for the men's and women's International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships this year.

National governing body USA Boxing has cited the "the ongoing failures of IBA and respect for the Olympic Charter" as reasons to withdraw from the World Championships.

New Delhi in India is set to stage the women's event from March 15 to 31 while the men's tournament is scheduled to be held in Uzbek capital Tashkent from May 1 to 14 .

In a letter addressed to USA Boxing members, executive director Mike McAtee listed a number of reasons that led to the decision.

Main concerns include the governance issues facing the IBA, financial irregularities and lack of transparency.

The IBA has decided to let boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete with their flags and allowing the anthems of the two nations despite the war in Ukraine.

This month at the IBA Golden Belt Series in Marrakesh, boxers from Russia fought under the country's flag and anthem.

USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee wrote a letter citing governance issues as one of the reasons for withdrawing from the World Championships ©USA Boxing

While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is exploring options for athletes from the two countries to return to international sport, it is still sticking to their initial recommendations of banning national symbols.

"While sport is intended to be politically neutral, many boxers, coaches and other representatives of the Ukrainian boxing community were killed as a result of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, including coach Mykhaylo Korenovsky who was killed when a Russian missile hit an apartment block in January 2023," read an USA Boxing statement.

"Ukraine’s sports infrastructure, including numerous boxing gyms, has been devastated by Russian aggression.

"Based on IBA’s failure to meet the requirements of the Lalovic Report, failure to provide neutral third-party oversight, false and exaggerated statements from IBA leadership, opaque financial management and dependence on sanctioned companies, and allowing participation of athletes under sanctioned flags, anthems and colors (sic), USA Boxing will not participate in the IBA’s 2023 Women’s and Men’s World Championships."

The IOC and IBA has long been at loggerheads and the boxing governing body was suspended by the IOC in 2019.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

Boxing tournaments at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was organised by the IOC and the international body will continue to do so at Paris 2024.

The sport's place on the Olympic programme from Los Angeles 2028 is under threat and has already been left off the initial programme due to ongoing governance concerns of IBA.

The IOC recently warned that boxing could be dropped from the Games in the French capital as well.

Russian Umar Kremlev is the President of the IBA.

Last September, the IOC said it was "extremely concerned" after Kremlev gained majority backing to remain as IBA chief.

He was re-elected in May after opponent Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands was ruled ineligible to run on the eve of the elections.

While the Dutchman won an appeal against the decision to contest against Kremlev at the Court o Arbitration for Sport, majority of IBA members voted in favour of Kremlev and to not hold re-elections.

insidethegames has approached IBA for a comment.