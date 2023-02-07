MET Group has become an official partner of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour and Judo for Good activities after agreeing to a two-year partnership agreement with the governing body.

The partnership was made official at the Paris Grand Slam as representatives from the Swiss-based energy company attended a signing ceremony at the event.

"Signing this agreement with MET marks an important milestone and I anticipate a successful and mutually rewarding co-operation," said IJF President Marius Vizer.

"MET will bring new energy to the IJF and to judo overall, for the benefit of all parties involved, in the true spirit of judo.

"The association with the IJF represents a commitment to promoting the same values and moral principles that our sport stands for.

"It is an honour for us to become the link between MET and millions of judo afficionados all over the world, as well as over 200 IJF member national federations."

The deal will see the MET Group have a "strong on-site presence" at all IJF Grand Prix, Grand Slam, World Judo Masters events, and the World Championships.

The company will have opportunities to activate the partnership with the IJF in 2023 and 2024.

MET Group will have a "strong on-site presence" at all IJF ©IJF

Under the agreement, MET will support the IJF in the areas of talent development and youth promotion.

"I am delighted by this agreement," said chairman of MET Holding AG, Benjamin Lakatos.

"At MET, we see a clear analogy between our company values related to business activities in the international energy markets, and the values of judo.

"Just as the judo athletes do, we want to be successful in what we do.

"We have clear goals and fight hard to achieve them.

"At the same time, we bring along a lot of respect for our competitors and counterparts.

"Our goals are set very high but we are confident, ambitious and tackle these tasks with great courage.

"This is why I truly believe that the partnership between MET and the IJF is a perfect match."