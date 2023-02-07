The six metre and J/70 sailing classes have been added to the programme for this year's prestigious Trofeo Princesa Sofia in Palma de Mallorca.

The season-opening Sailing World Cup at the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP) features competition in all Olympic classes.

One-design classes also feature on the programme with the six metre and J/70 classes joining the dragon and J/80, which have regularly featured at the event.

RCNP sports director Manu Fraga revealed that at least nine boats are expected to enter the six metre event and between 12 and 15 in the J/70.

Fraga added "around a dozen" are expected in the J/80 and dragon classes.

He underlined the importance of widening participation at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia.

The Trofeo Princesa Sofia is due to run from March 29 to April 8 this year ©Ricarco Pinto/Copa del Rey MAPFRE

"The Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca is well renowned as an international benchmark for Olympic classes but the Organising Committee's commitment is for the regatta to grow both in quantity and quality for one designs, cruisers and some classes that we will invite in the future," Fraga said.

"The ambition is to fill the bay of Palma with sails and that sees us look to different formulas to grow the national and international fleets."

Competition in the six metre, J/70, dragon and J/80 classes is scheduled for March 31 to April 2, with results counting towards the J/70 Spring Mediterranean Cup.

Offshore Racing Congress competition is also scheduled for April 1 and 2, with at least one coastal race and two windward-leeward races planned.

The Sailing World Cup in 10 Olympic disciplines at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia is scheduled for March 29 to April 8.

More than 560 crews from 54 countries have pre-registered, which organisers say represented an "unprecedented level of entries".